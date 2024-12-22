SAFU Price (SAFU)
The live price of SAFU (SAFU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 156.92K USD. SAFU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SAFU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.26K USD
- SAFU price change within the day is -23.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SAFU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAFU price information.
During today, the price change of SAFU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SAFU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SAFU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SAFU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-23.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SAFU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.02%
-23.41%
-31.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing SAFU ($SAFU), the latest meme token that has everyone buzzing! Inspired by Binance's iconic mascot tweet and backed by the registered trademark for "SAFU," this token is more than just a meme—it's a movement. Launched on Four.meme by BNB Chain, SAFU brings a fresh twist to the meme coin scene with a focus on security and innovation. By tying its name to Binance's legendary "Funds are SAFU" ethos, this token is as trustworthy as it is fun. With a solid foundation on BNB Chain, SAFU aims to redefine what it means to be "safu" in the crypto space. Jump into the SAFU revolution and join a community that’s as safe as it is meme-worthy!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SAFU to AUD
A$--
|1 SAFU to GBP
￡--
|1 SAFU to EUR
€--
|1 SAFU to USD
$--
|1 SAFU to MYR
RM--
|1 SAFU to TRY
₺--
|1 SAFU to JPY
¥--
|1 SAFU to RUB
₽--
|1 SAFU to INR
₹--
|1 SAFU to IDR
Rp--
|1 SAFU to PHP
₱--
|1 SAFU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SAFU to BRL
R$--
|1 SAFU to CAD
C$--
|1 SAFU to BDT
৳--
|1 SAFU to NGN
₦--
|1 SAFU to UAH
₴--
|1 SAFU to VES
Bs--
|1 SAFU to PKR
Rs--
|1 SAFU to KZT
₸--
|1 SAFU to THB
฿--
|1 SAFU to TWD
NT$--
|1 SAFU to CHF
Fr--
|1 SAFU to HKD
HK$--
|1 SAFU to MAD
.د.م--