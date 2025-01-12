Privapp Network Price (BPRIVA)
The live price of Privapp Network (BPRIVA) today is 0.01204215 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 38.67K USD. BPRIVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Privapp Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.34 USD
- Privapp Network price change within the day is +0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.21M USD
During today, the price change of Privapp Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Privapp Network to USD was $ -0.0004107830.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Privapp Network to USD was $ -0.0119573624.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Privapp Network to USD was $ -1.7094448346665841.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004107830
|-3.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0119573624
|-99.29%
|90 Days
|$ -1.7094448346665841
|-99.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Privapp Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+0.02%
-2.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
An ecosystem that allows you to create your websites and selling your services or products, while reserving your privacy. The right to privacy is a concept that many users need. So we decided to create this ecosystem and offer it to our customers. Chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key. Everyone in the group has the authority to sign, but the identity of the signer is unknown. Privapp offers users everything that a completely decentralized cryptocurrency ecosystem can have, without compromising the concept of privacy, our basic human right. WHAT IS PRIVA TOKEN? The Priva Token (PRIVA) is a utility token serves multiple objects in ensuring the safety and growth of our network. At first sight, PRIVA is a multi-fuctional token that drives behavior for both end users & developers.
