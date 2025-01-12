What is Privapp Network (BPRIVA)

An ecosystem that allows you to create your websites and selling your services or products, while reserving your privacy. The right to privacy is a concept that many users need. So we decided to create this ecosystem and offer it to our customers. Chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key. Everyone in the group has the authority to sign, but the identity of the signer is unknown. Privapp offers users everything that a completely decentralized cryptocurrency ecosystem can have, without compromising the concept of privacy, our basic human right. WHAT IS PRIVA TOKEN? The Priva Token (PRIVA) is a utility token serves multiple objects in ensuring the safety and growth of our network. At first sight, PRIVA is a multi-fuctional token that drives behavior for both end users & developers.

Privapp Network (BPRIVA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website