Polkamarkets Price (POLK)
The live price of Polkamarkets (POLK) today is 0.02028842 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.03M USD. POLK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polkamarkets Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 154.95K USD
- Polkamarkets price change within the day is -5.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the POLK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POLK price information.
During today, the price change of Polkamarkets to USD was $ -0.00111547865726611.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polkamarkets to USD was $ -0.0038752018.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polkamarkets to USD was $ +0.0092006767.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polkamarkets to USD was $ +0.007940853079930085.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00111547865726611
|-5.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0038752018
|-19.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0092006767
|+45.35%
|90 Days
|$ +0.007940853079930085
|+64.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Polkamarkets: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.54%
-5.21%
-25.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading, where users take positions on outcomes of real world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform on Polkadot. Users can monetise their forecasts of future outcomes and events within an interoperable and decentralized infrastructure, where your beliefs become assets with financial value traded openly on the market. Buy & Sell fractions of event outcomes, or even create your own events where others can take their own positions. Participate & Provide Liquidity to Earn.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 POLK to AUD
A$0.0322585878
|1 POLK to GBP
￡0.0160278518
|1 POLK to EUR
€0.019273999
|1 POLK to USD
$0.02028842
|1 POLK to MYR
RM0.09129789
|1 POLK to TRY
₺0.7139494998
|1 POLK to JPY
¥3.1739204248
|1 POLK to RUB
₽2.0884899548
|1 POLK to INR
₹1.7232983948
|1 POLK to IDR
Rp327.2325348326
|1 POLK to PHP
₱1.1935677486
|1 POLK to EGP
￡E.1.0322748096
|1 POLK to BRL
R$0.1233535936
|1 POLK to CAD
C$0.0290124406
|1 POLK to BDT
৳2.4145248642
|1 POLK to NGN
₦31.3575790678
|1 POLK to UAH
₴0.8474473034
|1 POLK to VES
Bs1.03470942
|1 POLK to PKR
Rs5.6245586766
|1 POLK to KZT
₸10.6110465442
|1 POLK to THB
฿0.6920380062
|1 POLK to TWD
NT$0.6620111446
|1 POLK to CHF
Fr0.0180566938
|1 POLK to HKD
HK$0.1576410234
|1 POLK to MAD
.د.م0.2032899684