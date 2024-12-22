Para Price (PARA)
The live price of Para (PARA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 823.95K USD. PARA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Para Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 413.04 USD
- Para price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 34.69B USD
During today, the price change of Para to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Para to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Para to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Para to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+11.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Para: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PARA is a community driven token, built on the Ethereum blockchain, that aims to change the crypto space with real world utilities including an NFT Marketplace and a Launchpad that vets new projects to help everyone enter the crypto space safely. At the heart of the Para EcoSystem, a portion of every transaction supports veterans around the world through our partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as Convoy of Hope and Xtreme Couture GI Foundation.
