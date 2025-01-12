OPEN GPU Price (OGPU)
The live price of OPEN GPU (OGPU) today is 1.76 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OGPU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OPEN GPU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 482.90K USD
- OPEN GPU price change within the day is -0.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of OPEN GPU to USD was $ -0.01064598721656.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OPEN GPU to USD was $ -0.7919971840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OPEN GPU to USD was $ +1.7981893600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OPEN GPU to USD was $ +0.6767389883005155.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01064598721656
|-0.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.7919971840
|-44.99%
|60 Days
|$ +1.7981893600
|+102.17%
|90 Days
|$ +0.6767389883005155
|+62.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of OPEN GPU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.91%
-0.60%
-30.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OPEN GPU Network pioneers the oGPU Chain, a custom blockchain ecosystem designed for decentralized, shared GPU computing. It supports scalable AI research, real-time processing, and sustainable tech initiatives, fostering advancements in climate research and beyond.
|1 OGPU to AUD
A$2.8512
|1 OGPU to GBP
￡1.4256
|1 OGPU to EUR
€1.7072
|1 OGPU to USD
$1.76
|1 OGPU to MYR
RM7.9024
|1 OGPU to TRY
₺62.304
|1 OGPU to JPY
¥277.4992
|1 OGPU to RUB
₽178.8688
|1 OGPU to INR
₹151.6592
|1 OGPU to IDR
Rp28,852.4544
|1 OGPU to PHP
₱103.84
|1 OGPU to EGP
￡E.88.968
|1 OGPU to BRL
R$10.7712
|1 OGPU to CAD
C$2.5344
|1 OGPU to BDT
৳214.6848
|1 OGPU to NGN
₦2,728.6688
|1 OGPU to UAH
₴74.7472
|1 OGPU to VES
Bs93.28
|1 OGPU to PKR
Rs492.3072
|1 OGPU to KZT
₸933.1872
|1 OGPU to THB
฿61.0368
|1 OGPU to TWD
NT$58.2736
|1 OGPU to CHF
Fr1.6016
|1 OGPU to HKD
HK$13.6928
|1 OGPU to MAD
.د.م17.7584