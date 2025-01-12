What is Norman (NORM)

We all know Norman. He’s the guy that gives you that acknowledgement nod(you know the one) as you pass eachother in a parking lot. He’s the coworker you’ve known for years but never had more than a surface level conversation with. He’s the guy that works 40 years for a corporation so he can retire at 60 with a nice pension. Norman is the guy that tells you he is “living the dream.” Norman is everyone you interact with in your daily life. A little bit of him lives in all of us. He is the Norm. Without further ado (This phrase is something Norman would say) Meet Norman! (Norm for short. Normie if you’re his wife or mother) He graduated with a degree in business, He is a serial intern, He irons his jeans to keep them looking neet, He uses colorful socks as a way to express himself, He drives a 1997 Toyota Camry, He has a dog named Dogē and a cat named Luna, He’s a self proclaimed expert in investing and has a five figure portfolio on Robinhood, He gives financial advice to all his friends. Welcome to Norms World.

Norman (NORM) Resource Official Website