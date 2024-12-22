MileVerse Price (MVC)
The live price of MileVerse (MVC) today is 0.0061548 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.48M USD. MVC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MileVerse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.48M USD
- MileVerse price change within the day is -8.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.69B USD
During today, the price change of MileVerse to USD was $ -0.000539751323030696.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MileVerse to USD was $ +0.0034722519.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MileVerse to USD was $ +0.0028422195.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MileVerse to USD was $ +0.001601667473099441.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000539751323030696
|-8.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0034722519
|+56.42%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0028422195
|+46.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001601667473099441
|+35.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of MileVerse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.51%
-8.06%
-20.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MileVerse is a mileage exchange/integration payment platform that applies Blockchain technology to build an integrated mileage ecosystem that benefits everyone from corporations and customers to affiliated stores. MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).
