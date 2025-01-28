MAGAIBA Price (MAGAIBA)
The live price of MAGAIBA (MAGAIBA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MAGAIBA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MAGAIBA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 362.68 USD
- MAGAIBA price change within the day is +9.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MAGAIBA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MAGAIBA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MAGAIBA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MAGAIBA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+9.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.19%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MAGAIBA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.50%
+9.65%
+18.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Magaiba it's a limited supply meme coin. It was born in Argentina and really soon became a meme powerhouse and the most famous memecoin from the country and LATAM. it's goodvibing philosophy it's represented in it's leitmotiv "so good, so gentle". therefore gentleness it's used to engage with new people and there's no toxicity or hostility for newcomers (this reinforce the positive feedbackloop of magaiba growth).
