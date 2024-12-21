LoungeM Price (LZM)
The live price of LoungeM (LZM) today is 0.00598074 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 559.86K USD. LZM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LoungeM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.20K USD
- LoungeM price change within the day is -4.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 93.59M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LZM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LZM price information.
During today, the price change of LoungeM to USD was $ -0.000256135658565258.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LoungeM to USD was $ -0.0004554800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LoungeM to USD was $ -0.0015479494.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LoungeM to USD was $ -0.005297129345726202.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000256135658565258
|-4.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004554800
|-7.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015479494
|-25.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005297129345726202
|-46.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of LoungeM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-4.10%
-11.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Milk Alliance Project has two tokens: the platform main currency Milk Coin (MLK) and the membership token LoungeM (LZM). MiL.k is a blockchain-based platform that integrates points from various services. MLK is used as a base currency for point exchange in the blockchain-based point integration platform Milk App. Users can integrate their unused points with MiL.k app and exchange to MLK for convert to mobile voucher or exchange to the other partner's points. Through the Milk platform, users can enjoy high utilization value of their points with discount benefits, and partners will get customer satisfaction and new user acquisition effects. As a result, Milk has expanded its partnership with the top-tier local platforms within two and a half years after its launch and has acquired over 1.3 million users. LoungeM(LZM) is the "Membership token" that is the center of MiL.k's premium membership program. LZM is used to assign of membership grade assessments, and benefits based on grade of membership in MiL.k app. The membership token allows MiL.k users to have access to exclusive benefits and services, and the more tokens they hold, will assign higher grade of membership and the more benefits will receive.
