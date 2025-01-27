Limoverse Price (LIMO)
The live price of Limoverse (LIMO) today is 0.00983505 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LIMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Limoverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 172.99K USD
- Limoverse price change within the day is -5.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LIMO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LIMO price information.
During today, the price change of Limoverse to USD was $ -0.00058158550345613.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Limoverse to USD was $ +0.0017565123.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Limoverse to USD was $ +0.0209586331.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Limoverse to USD was $ +0.00587090281707446.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00058158550345613
|-5.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0017565123
|+17.86%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0209586331
|+213.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00587090281707446
|+148.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Limoverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-5.58%
-10.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The health & wellness ecosystem built on Web 3. Powered by the utility token LIMO. LIMOVERSE is an ultimate health & wellness ecosystem built on blockchain which will reward the users for staying healthy using our utility token called LIMO. It will be a destination where both health & wellness seekers and providers come together and share their services, knowledge, products etc for which they get rewarded. There are multiple projects inside LIMOVERSE. The projects inside Limoverse are: 1) HEALTHFi - Walk, jog, run or burn your calories and earn your rewards on a daily basis. 2) MODIFi - Be part of our personalized wellness program called EPLIMO (Epigenetic Lifestyle Modification) and start earning for maintaining your health on a daily basis. 3) PARTNERVERSE - Health & wellness practitioners and institutions can be part of Limoverse where they can offer their products/services/knowledge to the entire community. 4) CREATFi - This is for the creator economy. Creators can create and share their valuable contents and get rewarded in LIMOs. 5) DATAFi - Share your health data with research companies inside the LIMOVERSE ecosystem and get rewarded in LIMOs. 6) GAMEFi - Create your avatar, play and win the games inside LIMOVERSE and get rewarded in LIMOs. (Launching in 2024) 7) METAFi - Limoverse will be launching it metaverse called LIMO VALLEY by mid of April, 2023. It will be a virtual destination where you can do your exercise and various health practices in the metaverse which is a 5D experience. Users can consult virtually with practitioners who own centres in the LIMO VALLEY & each of these centres will be an NFT which will be owned by the practitioners.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LIMO to AUD
A$0.0156377295
|1 LIMO to GBP
￡0.00786804
|1 LIMO to EUR
€0.0093432975
|1 LIMO to USD
$0.00983505
|1 LIMO to MYR
RM0.0429791685
|1 LIMO to TRY
₺0.3512096355
|1 LIMO to JPY
¥1.532104089
|1 LIMO to RUB
₽0.96580191
|1 LIMO to INR
₹0.8500433715
|1 LIMO to IDR
Rp158.6298165015
|1 LIMO to PHP
₱0.574760322
|1 LIMO to EGP
￡E.0.4944079635
|1 LIMO to BRL
R$0.0583218465
|1 LIMO to CAD
C$0.0140641215
|1 LIMO to BDT
৳1.2019414605
|1 LIMO to NGN
₦15.3193689315
|1 LIMO to UAH
₴0.4130721
|1 LIMO to VES
Bs0.5507628
|1 LIMO to PKR
Rs2.747126166
|1 LIMO to KZT
₸5.103800847
|1 LIMO to THB
฿0.3323263395
|1 LIMO to TWD
NT$0.3226879905
|1 LIMO to CHF
Fr0.008851545
|1 LIMO to HKD
HK$0.0766150395
|1 LIMO to MAD
.د.م0.0983505