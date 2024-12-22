Jesus Coin Price (JESUS)
The live price of Jesus Coin (JESUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.10M USD. JESUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jesus Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 99.78K USD
- Jesus Coin price change within the day is -13.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 156.53T USD
Get real-time price updates of the JESUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JESUS price information.
During today, the price change of Jesus Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jesus Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jesus Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jesus Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-13.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.76%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jesus Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-13.36%
-25.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
**What is Jesus Coin?** Jesus Coin was launched to transform the memecoin market with a unique narrative as the only cryptocurrency that encourages generosity. Jesus Coin is building a native transaction network on top of Ethereum to power decentralized, charitable, applications and organizations. **What makes your project unique?** Jesus Coin is an ERC-20 that revolutionizes generosity through open-source smart contracts and opens the door for decentralized governance within charitable organizations. **History of your project.** Jesus Coin was conceived by [Maker Lee](https://twitter.com/0xmakerlee), after seeing a need for innovation within the non-profit world. On April 25, 2023, $JESUS conducted a fundraising sale and was the number one trending coin on [PinkSale.finance](https://pinksale.finance/) (a presale platform.) Within 24 hours, Jesus Coin attracted over 600 holders who contributed to over $2m in trading volume on [UniSwap.](https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0xba386a4ca26b85fd057ab1ef86e3dc7bdeb5ce70) **What’s next for your project?** Jesus Coin is building a decentralized app to facilitate charitable giving throughout non-profit organizations and is actively looking for new partnerships in the web2 and web3 ecosystems. **What can your token be used for?** Jesus Coin (JESUS) can be used as a currency and as governance within the Jesus Coin network. Because the supply of JESUS is set at 777 trillion, JESUS can also be used as a store of value.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JESUS to AUD
A$--
|1 JESUS to GBP
￡--
|1 JESUS to EUR
€--
|1 JESUS to USD
$--
|1 JESUS to MYR
RM--
|1 JESUS to TRY
₺--
|1 JESUS to JPY
¥--
|1 JESUS to RUB
₽--
|1 JESUS to INR
₹--
|1 JESUS to IDR
Rp--
|1 JESUS to PHP
₱--
|1 JESUS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 JESUS to BRL
R$--
|1 JESUS to CAD
C$--
|1 JESUS to BDT
৳--
|1 JESUS to NGN
₦--
|1 JESUS to UAH
₴--
|1 JESUS to VES
Bs--
|1 JESUS to PKR
Rs--
|1 JESUS to KZT
₸--
|1 JESUS to THB
฿--
|1 JESUS to TWD
NT$--
|1 JESUS to CHF
Fr--
|1 JESUS to HKD
HK$--
|1 JESUS to MAD
.د.م--