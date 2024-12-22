FUEGO Price (FUEGO)
The live price of FUEGO (FUEGO) today is 0.02294014 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.07M USD. FUEGO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FUEGO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 45.78K USD
- FUEGO price change within the day is -5.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 90.14M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FUEGO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUEGO price information.
During today, the price change of FUEGO to USD was $ -0.00138709955318237.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FUEGO to USD was $ -0.0154397855.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FUEGO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FUEGO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00138709955318237
|-5.70%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0154397855
|-67.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FUEGO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
-5.70%
-42.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Fuego? FUEGO is a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless on-chain protocol, built to pair a native deflationary token, FUEGO, with a diversified portfolio of Base Chain blue-chip tokens and other Base Chain deflationary tokens. FUEGO enables users to capitalize on the relationship among decentralized liquidity pools, arbitraged volatility across exchanges, and constant deflationary pressure - all with the exponential growth of Base Chain. Over time, FUEGO will become Base Chain's most prominent pairing asset, and the chain's most permanent Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). With the lack of a typical high emission token to back the Base L2 EVM Chain, FUEGO aims to become the natural ETH-like pairing token to represent all of Base Chain - but in a way that keeps tokenized assets and Base Chain from becoming inflationary (this will help prevent assets from losing buying power over time). FUEGO's Deflationary Pressure = Scarcity for Abundance.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FUEGO to AUD
A$0.0364748226
|1 FUEGO to GBP
￡0.0181227106
|1 FUEGO to EUR
€0.021793133
|1 FUEGO to USD
$0.02294014
|1 FUEGO to MYR
RM0.10323063
|1 FUEGO to TRY
₺0.8072635266
|1 FUEGO to JPY
¥3.5887555016
|1 FUEGO to RUB
₽2.3614580116
|1 FUEGO to INR
₹1.9485354916
|1 FUEGO to IDR
Rp370.0022062642
|1 FUEGO to PHP
₱1.3495684362
|1 FUEGO to EGP
￡E.1.1671943232
|1 FUEGO to BRL
R$0.1394760512
|1 FUEGO to CAD
C$0.0328044002
|1 FUEGO to BDT
৳2.7301060614
|1 FUEGO to NGN
₦35.4560509826
|1 FUEGO to UAH
₴0.9582096478
|1 FUEGO to VES
Bs1.16994714
|1 FUEGO to PKR
Rs6.3596950122
|1 FUEGO to KZT
₸11.9979226214
|1 FUEGO to THB
฿0.7824881754
|1 FUEGO to TWD
NT$0.7485367682
|1 FUEGO to CHF
Fr0.0204167246
|1 FUEGO to HKD
HK$0.1782448878
|1 FUEGO to MAD
.د.م0.2298602028