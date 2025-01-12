FOMO 3D Price (FOMO3D.FUN)
The live price of FOMO 3D (FOMO3D.FUN) today is 0.00462467 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.58M USD. FOMO3D.FUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FOMO 3D Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 137.45K USD
- FOMO 3D price change within the day is +25.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 991.14M USD
During today, the price change of FOMO 3D to USD was $ +0.0009252.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FOMO 3D to USD was $ -0.0034140932.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FOMO 3D to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FOMO 3D to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0009252
|+25.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0034140932
|-73.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FOMO 3D: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.05%
+25.01%
-35.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
solana.fun is a token launchpad + a revolutionary DEX within one product that incentivizes early LP and Late withdrawal with a revenue claim mechanism for the community through the $fomo3d token. there are two models, gobble dot fun( which is cpmms competitor like raydium; the revenue generated from it goes to fomo3d stakers, nft holders and dev, the other model is fomo3d launchpad which is pumpfun competitor as fees are half as compared to pf, there is 0.5% tx fee on launches till bonding, half of it goes to $PET holders and the other half goes to fomo3d stakers and nft holders
