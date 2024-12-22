Eve AI Price (EVEAI)
The live price of Eve AI (EVEAI) today is 0.01126833 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.09M USD. EVEAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Eve AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.19K USD
- Eve AI price change within the day is -19.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 86.59M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EVEAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EVEAI price information.
During today, the price change of Eve AI to USD was $ -0.00279746573688442.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eve AI to USD was $ +0.0005293917.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eve AI to USD was $ -0.0008161685.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eve AI to USD was $ -0.00190700608674632.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00279746573688442
|-19.88%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005293917
|+4.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008161685
|-7.24%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00190700608674632
|-14.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Eve AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.94%
-19.88%
-34.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EVEAI is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that aims to bridge the gap between artificial and human intelligence. Their innovative technology allows users to create stunning visuals with the help of AI, which meets decentralization and web3 with their unique EVEAI dapp. The project offers both a free and premium version, with premium features available to users who hold EVEAI tokens. The premium features include access to all models, watermark removal, upscaling of high-quality images, image-to-image, and many more... The team behind EVEAI has created the first AI Digital Girlfriend that users can interact with, adding an exciting level of engagement to the technology. The project is committed to continuously improving its protocol and adding new features, such as text-to-video,audio on DG and more... The use of EVEAI token as a means of unlocking premium features aligns with the broader cryptocurrency community's values of decentralization and democratization, giving users more control over their access to the technology. The ability to generate images from text has the potential to revolutionize the way designers, artists, and creatives create visual content. EVEAI's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and improving the user experience makes them a project worth following. With their innovative approach and dedication to advancing their technology, EVEAI is set to become a leader in the intersection of AI, Web3, and visual content creation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EVEAI to AUD
A$0.0179166447
|1 EVEAI to GBP
￡0.0089019807
|1 EVEAI to EUR
€0.0107049135
|1 EVEAI to USD
$0.01126833
|1 EVEAI to MYR
RM0.050707485
|1 EVEAI to TRY
₺0.3965325327
|1 EVEAI to JPY
¥1.7628175452
|1 EVEAI to RUB
₽1.1599618902
|1 EVEAI to INR
₹0.9571319502
|1 EVEAI to IDR
Rp181.7472326199
|1 EVEAI to PHP
₱0.6629158539
|1 EVEAI to EGP
￡E.0.5733326304
|1 EVEAI to BRL
R$0.0685114464
|1 EVEAI to CAD
C$0.0161137119
|1 EVEAI to BDT
৳1.3410439533
|1 EVEAI to NGN
₦17.4162181647
|1 EVEAI to UAH
₴0.4706781441
|1 EVEAI to VES
Bs0.57468483
|1 EVEAI to PKR
Rs3.1239191259
|1 EVEAI to KZT
₸5.8934492733
|1 EVEAI to THB
฿0.3843627363
|1 EVEAI to TWD
NT$0.3676856079
|1 EVEAI to CHF
Fr0.0100288137
|1 EVEAI to HKD
HK$0.0875549241
|1 EVEAI to MAD
.د.م0.1129086666