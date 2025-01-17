dTRINITY USD Price (DUSD)
The live price of dTRINITY USD (DUSD) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.60M USD. DUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key dTRINITY USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 82.44K USD
- dTRINITY USD price change within the day is +0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.60M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DUSD price information.
During today, the price change of dTRINITY USD to USD was $ +0.00099976.
In the past 30 days, the price change of dTRINITY USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of dTRINITY USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of dTRINITY USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00099976
|+0.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of dTRINITY USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+0.10%
+0.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
dTRINITY, a next-generation stablecoin liquidity protocol, is proud to announce its mainnet debut on the Fraxtal L2 network. The platform is designed to lower interest expenses and improve yields for stablecoin users, addressing the key challenge of rising credit costs in DeFi. At the core of dTRINITY is a protocol-native stablecoin (dUSD), which serves as the unified liquidity layer between its money markets (dLEND, an Aave v3 fork) and external liquidity pools (e.g., Curve). dUSD is backed 1:1 by an on-chain collateral reserve consisting of stablecoins such as USDC, FRAX, and DAI, as well as yieldcoins like sFRAX and sDAI. The earnings from the exogenous reserve are redirected to fund ongoing interest rebates for dUSD borrowers on dLEND, based on their outstanding debts, which reduces their effective borrowing costs. This mechanism not only stimulates borrowing demand but also drives more sustainable utilization and yields for dUSD lenders. dTRINITY is launching on Fraxtal as its genesis network in a strategic collaboration with Frax to optimize ecosystem liquidity and user incentives. Fraxtal is an EVM-equivalent rollup with a scalable smart contract platform and efficient execution environment powered by the OP stack. Users can take advantage of Fraxtal’s fast transaction speed, low gas fees, robust network security, and unique blockspace rewards, further enhancing their benefits.
|1 DUSD to AUD
A$1.61
|1 DUSD to GBP
￡0.81
|1 DUSD to EUR
€0.97
|1 DUSD to USD
$1
|1 DUSD to MYR
RM4.5
|1 DUSD to TRY
₺35.54
|1 DUSD to JPY
¥155.3
|1 DUSD to RUB
₽103.62
|1 DUSD to INR
₹86.55
|1 DUSD to IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 DUSD to PHP
₱58.51
|1 DUSD to EGP
￡E.50.4
|1 DUSD to BRL
R$6.04
|1 DUSD to CAD
C$1.44
|1 DUSD to BDT
৳121.58
|1 DUSD to NGN
₦1,560.06
|1 DUSD to UAH
₴42.18
|1 DUSD to VES
Bs54
|1 DUSD to PKR
Rs278.94
|1 DUSD to KZT
₸530.5
|1 DUSD to THB
฿34.53
|1 DUSD to TWD
NT$32.94
|1 DUSD to CHF
Fr0.91
|1 DUSD to HKD
HK$7.78
|1 DUSD to MAD
.د.م10.06