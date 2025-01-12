Chadimir Putni Price (PUTNI)
The live price of Chadimir Putni (PUTNI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PUTNI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chadimir Putni Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.22 USD
- Chadimir Putni price change within the day is +0.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Chadimir Putni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chadimir Putni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chadimir Putni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chadimir Putni to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-47.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chadimir Putni: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
+0.65%
-16.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chadimir Putni is da leeder of Rusha. His mishun is to ragpool youcrane, to reeform da Soyvet Onion. Oan oof Putnis besfren es Doland Tremp, an swole enmy Jeo Boden. We’re here to bring togetha all da Rusha Soyvets an support oan anotha thru da highs and lows. Putni is gud guy. We lyk Putni.
