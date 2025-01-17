BOTIFY Price (BOTIFY)
The live price of BOTIFY (BOTIFY) today is 0.02441481 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.34M USD. BOTIFY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BOTIFY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.22M USD
- BOTIFY price change within the day is +18.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BOTIFY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOTIFY price information.
During today, the price change of BOTIFY to USD was $ +0.00384043.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOTIFY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOTIFY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOTIFY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00384043
|+18.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BOTIFY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.67%
+18.67%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Botify.cloud is the Shopify of crypto. Merging advanced AI with blockchain to transform your crypto and real-world operations. Easily create any AI-powered bot by specifying your needs, with our certified, top-tier bots ensuring unmatched quality and security. Powered by $BOTIFY, holders earn lifetime revenue shares and passive rewards, while our no-code tools provide instant visibility and limitless automation. Why limit yourself when Botify can revolutionize how you interact with the world? Our platform addresses the fragmented nature of current agent marketplaces by providing a centralized, trusted environment where quality and security are paramount. Every bot listed on Botify.cloud undergoes a rigorous certification process to ensure reliability and performance giving users peace of mind and confidence in their automation tools. With Botify.cloud, users can explore a diverse range of agent categories, including trading, volume management, social media, and utility bots. Our instant bot creation tool allows users to customize bots to their needs quickly and easily. Additionally, our unique revenue-sharing model through the $BOTIFY token incentivizes long-term participation and investment offering passive income opportunities for token holders. Botify.cloud is not just a marketplace; it’s a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation, community engagement, and continuous improvement. Our mission is to democratize crypto automation, making it accessible and beneficial for everyone involved in the cryptocurrency space.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BOTIFY to AUD
A$0.0393078441
|1 BOTIFY to GBP
￡0.0197759961
|1 BOTIFY to EUR
€0.0236823657
|1 BOTIFY to USD
$0.02441481
|1 BOTIFY to MYR
RM0.109866645
|1 BOTIFY to TRY
₺0.8677023474
|1 BOTIFY to JPY
¥3.7903992525
|1 BOTIFY to RUB
₽2.5298626122
|1 BOTIFY to INR
₹2.1131018055
|1 BOTIFY to IDR
Rp400.2427228464
|1 BOTIFY to PHP
₱1.4285105331
|1 BOTIFY to EGP
￡E.1.230506424
|1 BOTIFY to BRL
R$0.1474654524
|1 BOTIFY to CAD
C$0.0351573264
|1 BOTIFY to BDT
৳2.9683525998
|1 BOTIFY to NGN
₦38.0885684886
|1 BOTIFY to UAH
₴1.0298166858
|1 BOTIFY to VES
Bs1.31839974
|1 BOTIFY to PKR
Rs6.8102671014
|1 BOTIFY to KZT
₸12.952056705
|1 BOTIFY to THB
฿0.8432875374
|1 BOTIFY to TWD
NT$0.8042238414
|1 BOTIFY to CHF
Fr0.0222174771
|1 BOTIFY to HKD
HK$0.1899472218
|1 BOTIFY to MAD
.د.م0.2456129886