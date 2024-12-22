Basilisk Price (BSX)
The live price of Basilisk (BSX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.48M USD. BSX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Basilisk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.16K USD
- Basilisk price change within the day is -0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 23.57B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BSX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BSX price information.
During today, the price change of Basilisk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Basilisk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Basilisk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Basilisk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+60.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Basilisk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.36%
-0.13%
-17.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Basilisk (BSX) is a Kusama-based parachain — a liquidity protocol with a modular, automated market maker (AMM) design. It allows early stage crypto projects to bootstrap liquidity in a fair and efficient manner by choosing the AMM model that best fits their project’s unique use case. BSX is the native token of Basilisk. It is used to propose and vote on referendums and participate in council elections affecting the future direction of the protocol.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BSX to AUD
A$--
|1 BSX to GBP
￡--
|1 BSX to EUR
€--
|1 BSX to USD
$--
|1 BSX to MYR
RM--
|1 BSX to TRY
₺--
|1 BSX to JPY
¥--
|1 BSX to RUB
₽--
|1 BSX to INR
₹--
|1 BSX to IDR
Rp--
|1 BSX to PHP
₱--
|1 BSX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BSX to BRL
R$--
|1 BSX to CAD
C$--
|1 BSX to BDT
৳--
|1 BSX to NGN
₦--
|1 BSX to UAH
₴--
|1 BSX to VES
Bs--
|1 BSX to PKR
Rs--
|1 BSX to KZT
₸--
|1 BSX to THB
฿--
|1 BSX to TWD
NT$--
|1 BSX to CHF
Fr--
|1 BSX to HKD
HK$--
|1 BSX to MAD
.د.م--