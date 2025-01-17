arXiv Price (ARXIV)
The live price of arXiv (ARXIV) today is 0.00838465 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.38M USD. ARXIV to USD price is updated in real-time.
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.02M USD
- arXiv price change within the day is +13.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.92M USD
During today, the price change of arXiv to USD was $ +0.00101524.
In the past 30 days, the price change of arXiv to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of arXiv to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of arXiv to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00101524
|+13.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
arXiv Terminal is a series of AI agents that aims to help manking navigate and synthesize insights from the growing volume of scientific literature. The system would process research papers across different fields, identify potential connections between findings, and suggest new research directions based on patterns in existing work. By combining machine learning with knowledge representation techniques, it seeks to assist human scientists in managing information overload and discovering cross-disciplinary insights.
|1 ARXIV to AUD
A$0.0134992865
|1 ARXIV to GBP
￡0.0067915665
|1 ARXIV to EUR
€0.0081331105
|1 ARXIV to USD
$0.00838465
|1 ARXIV to MYR
RM0.037730925
|1 ARXIV to TRY
₺0.297990461
|1 ARXIV to JPY
¥1.30129768
|1 ARXIV to RUB
₽0.868817433
|1 ARXIV to INR
₹0.7256914575
|1 ARXIV to IDR
Rp137.453256696
|1 ARXIV to PHP
₱0.490502025
|1 ARXIV to EGP
￡E.0.4225025135
|1 ARXIV to BRL
R$0.050643286
|1 ARXIV to CAD
C$0.0119900495
|1 ARXIV to BDT
৳1.019405747
|1 ARXIV to NGN
₦13.080557079
|1 ARXIV to UAH
₴0.353664537
|1 ARXIV to VES
Bs0.4527711
|1 ARXIV to PKR
Rs2.338814271
|1 ARXIV to KZT
₸4.448056825
|1 ARXIV to THB
฿0.2895219645
|1 ARXIV to TWD
NT$0.276022678
|1 ARXIV to CHF
Fr0.0076300315
|1 ARXIV to HKD
HK$0.065232577
|1 ARXIV to MAD
.د.م0.084349579