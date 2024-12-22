ANGLE Price (ANGLE)
The live price of ANGLE (ANGLE) today is 0.02342703 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.72M USD. ANGLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ANGLE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 38.56K USD
- ANGLE price change within the day is -1.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 201.48M USD
ANGLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ANGLE to USD was $ -0.00040103861358462.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ANGLE to USD was $ +0.0005646476.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ANGLE to USD was $ +0.0024931982.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ANGLE to USD was $ +0.00157870971649171.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00040103861358462
|-1.68%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005646476
|+2.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0024931982
|+10.64%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00157870971649171
|+7.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of ANGLE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-1.68%
-19.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ANGLE is the governance token of the Angle Protocol. The Angle Protocol is a decentralized and over-collateralized stablecoin protocol designed to issue in a capital-efficient way stablecoins pegged to multiple assets, starting with a Euro stablecoin. The ANGLE token gives right to participate in governance votes within the Angle DAO. This DAO is responsible for parameters tuning, for protocol upgrades, for deploying new stablecoins and collateral types as well as for handling the yield-strategies on the collateral in the protocol.
