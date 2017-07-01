โทเคโนมิกส์ Tron (TRX)
ข้อมูล Tron (TRX)
TRON: ส่วนรวมพอท็อคอุโนมีเว็บ TRON เป็นระบบสำคัญสำหรับการสร้างพื้นฐานในอินเทอร์เน็ตที่แท้จริงที่ไม่มีการจำกัด โปรโตคอล TRON หลักของระบบปฏิบัติการบล็อกเชนที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลกที่มีสเกลลาบิลิตี ความพร้อมใช้งานสูง และรองรับการคำนวณบนสูง (HTC) ที่เป็นพื้นฐานสำหรับแอปพลิเคชันทั้งหมดในระบบนิตยสาร TRON นอกจากนี้ มันยังให้ความเข้ากันได้ดีกว่าสำหรับสัญญาอัจฉริยะ Ethereum ผ่านแพลตฟอร์มสมาร์ทคอนแทคที่เสียแทน ตั้งแต่วันที่ 24 กรกฎาคม 2561 TRON ได้เข้าซื้อ BitTorrent Inc. ซึ่งเป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีอินเตอร์เน็ตที่มีฐานที่ซานฟรานซิสโก ออกแบบเทคโนโลยีที่กระจายที่มีประสิทธิภาพ เก็บความสามารถไว้ที่ขอบ เก็บผู้สร้างและผู้บริโภคหลวกของเนื้อหาและข้อมูลไว้ในการควบคุม ทุกเดือนมีมากกว่า 170 ล้านคนใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์ของ BitTorrent Inc. โลกของ Internet ของเรา โปรโตคอลของบริษัทขนาดใหญ่ 40% ของการจราจรบนอินเทอร์เน็ตในโลก อย่างรวดเร็ว ตอนนี้ TRON เป็นหนึ่งในระบบปฏิบัติการบล็อกเชนที่ใหญ่ที่สุดของโลกที่มีผู้ใช้มากกว่า 100 ล้านคน
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Tron (TRX)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Tron (TRX) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Tron (TRX)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น TRX หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
TRON (TRX) is the native token of the TRON blockchain, an EVM-compatible Layer-1 network utilizing Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) for consensus. TRX is central to the network’s operation, serving as a medium of exchange, resource acquisition, and incentive mechanism.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Initial Issuance:
TRX was initially distributed via a public ICO and private sales, with all major allocations unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 13, 2017. There is no ongoing inflation; in fact, TRON transitioned to a deflationary model after April 2021, with periodic token burns.
-
Issuance Table:
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation %
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (TRX)
|Description
|ICO Investors
|40%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|34,486,822,448
|Unlocked at TGE
|Tron Foundation
|34.3%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|29,572,450,249
|Incentives and rewards, unlocked at TGE
|Private Sales
|15.75%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|13,536,077,811
|Unlocked at TGE
|Peiwo Huanle Co.
|10%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|8,621,705,612
|Unlocked at TGE
- Unlocking:
All major allocations were unlocked instantly at TGE (cliff unlock), with no vesting or gradual release schedules.
Allocation Mechanism
-
Distribution:
- 40% to ICO investors
- 34.3% to the Tron Foundation (for incentives and rewards)
- 15.75% to private sale participants
- 10% to Peiwo Huanle Co.
-
Concentration:
As of December 2024, the top 10 wallet addresses control ~42.39% of the total TRX supply, with the largest being the JustLend DAO contract (~14.35%).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Resource Acquisition:
- TRX is used to acquire bandwidth and energy, which are required to execute transactions and smart contracts.
- Bandwidth is consumed based on transaction size; energy is consumed based on computational complexity.
- Users can stake TRX to receive daily bandwidth and energy allocations, or burn TRX to pay for additional resources.
-
Medium of Exchange:
- TRX is used for payments, DEX trading, and as a settlement token across the TRON ecosystem.
-
Staking and Delegation:
- Users can stake TRX to vote for Super Representatives (SRs), who produce blocks and secure the network.
- Stakers receive rewards from block production and transaction fees, distributed by SRs.
-
Deflationary Model:
- Since April 2021, TRX has been deflationary, with periodic token burns reducing total supply.
Locking Mechanism
-
Staking Lock:
- TRX staked for bandwidth or energy is locked for a minimum of 3 days.
- Delegated TRX for voting is also subject to a 3-day lock period before it can be unstaked.
-
No Vesting:
- All initial allocations were unlocked at TGE; there is no ongoing vesting or scheduled unlocks for the original supply.
Unlocking Time
- All major allocations were unlocked at TGE (September 13, 2017).
- No future unlocks are scheduled for the original supply.
- Staked TRX can be unstaked after a 3-day lock period.
Economic and Network Metrics (as of July 2025)
|Metric
|Value
|Circulating Supply
|~94.99B TRX
|Market Cap
|$22.7B
|Active Addresses (daily)
|2,638,677
|Daily Transactions
|9,286,143
|Average Transaction Fee (USD)
|$1.34
|Stablecoin Supply (USD)
|$81.7B
|Staking Participation
|~45-50% of supply
Summary Table: TRON Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|All at TGE (2017-09-13), no ongoing inflation, deflationary since 2021
|Allocation
|ICO (40%), Foundation (34.3%), Private Sale (15.75%), Peiwo Huanle Co. (10%)
|Usage
|Resource acquisition (bandwidth/energy), payments, DEX, staking, governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, block production, transaction fees
|Locking
|3-day lock for staked TRX
|Unlocking
|All initial allocations unlocked at TGE; staked TRX unlocks after 3 days
Key Insights
- TRON’s tokenomics are straightforward: All major allocations were unlocked at launch, with no vesting or future unlocks for the original supply.
- Deflationary pressure is maintained through periodic burns, and staking is incentivized via network rewards.
- Resource model (bandwidth/energy) and staking are central to TRX’s utility and network security.
- High staking participation and a large stablecoin ecosystem highlight TRON’s active user base and DeFi focus.
For further details on TRON’s consensus, staking, and resource models, refer to the official TRON documentation and TRON Resource Model.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Tron (TRX): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Tron (TRX) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นTRX สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TRX ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TRX แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TRXกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ TRX
สนใจเพิ่ม Tron (TRX) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ TRX รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา Tron (TRX)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา TRX ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา TRX
อยากรู้ว่า TRX จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา TRX ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
