โทเคโนมิกส์ DOGE (DOGE)
ข้อมูล DOGE (DOGE)
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา DOGE (DOGE)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ DOGE (DOGE) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ DOGE (DOGE)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น DOGE หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer payment settlement layer and meme-based community project. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity and transparency, with a focus on accessibility and ongoing network security. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Type
|Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining
|Block Reward
|10,000 DOGE per block (permanently fixed)
|Block Time
|~1 minute per block
|Supply Cap
|No maximum cap; DOGE is inflationary with ongoing issuance
|Auxiliary Mining
|Supports Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (AuxPoW) with Litecoin, allowing merged mining
|Token Distribution
|All DOGE is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees
- The block reward is fixed and does not decrease over time, resulting in a predictable, ongoing inflation rate.
- There is no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation; all tokens are earned through mining.
Allocation Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Allocation
|100% of DOGE distributed via mining rewards
|Team/Investors
|No tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors
|Current Distribution
|As of May 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~45% of circulating supply, but no privileged access or modification rights exist
- No tokens were set aside for the project team or early investors.
- The entire supply is distributed through the mining process.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Primary Uses
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, tipping, microtransactions, and online payments
|Network Fees
|DOGE is used to pay transaction fees on the Dogecoin network
|Miner Incentives
|Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees
|Community Incentives
|No formal staking or liquidity provision; incentives are primarily mining-based
- DOGE is widely used for tipping and microtransactions due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
- The network is maintained by miners who are rewarded for securing the blockchain.
Locking Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Locking
|No native locking or vesting mechanisms for DOGE
|Staking
|No staking or delegated proof-of-stake; only PoW mining
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; all mined DOGE is immediately liquid and transferable
- There are no mechanisms for locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocking of DOGE tokens.
- All tokens earned through mining are immediately available for use or transfer.
Unlocking Time
|Aspect
|Details
|Unlocking Schedule
|Not applicable; DOGE is liquid upon mining
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed 10,000 DOGE per block, inflationary, PoW mining
|Allocation
|100% to miners; no team, investor, or pre-mine allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, tipping, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Immediate upon mining
Additional Notes
- No Burn or Buyback: There are no token burning or buyback mechanisms in place or planned.
- No Staking: Dogecoin does not offer staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
- Future Developments: The Dogecoin community has discussed potential upgrades, including modularizing the codebase and exploring alternative consensus mechanisms, but as of now, PoW remains the standard.
Dogecoin’s token economics are designed for simplicity, transparency, and ongoing network security, with all tokens distributed through mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules. This model supports its use as a widely accessible, community-driven digital currency.
โทเคโนมิกส์ DOGE (DOGE): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ DOGE (DOGE) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นDOGE สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น DOGE ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ DOGE แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น DOGEกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ DOGE
สนใจเพิ่ม DOGE (DOGE) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ DOGE รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา DOGE (DOGE)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา DOGE ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา DOGE
อยากรู้ว่า DOGE จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา DOGE ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
