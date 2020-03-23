โทเคโนมิกส์ Solana (SOL)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Solana (SOL) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล Solana (SOL)

สร้างขึ้นโดยวิศวกรที่เคยทำงานใน Qualcomm, Intel และ Dropbox ในปี ค.ศ. 2017, Solana เป็นโปรโตคอลแบบ Single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake ที่เน้นการให้ความสำคัญกับการขยายขนาดโดยไม่เสียกวางความแตกต่างหรือความปลอดภัย. โปรโตคอล Solana ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อสนับสนุนการสร้างแอปพลิเคชั่นที่กระจาย (DApp). ส่วนสำคัญของการแก้ปัญหาของ Solana ในการขยายขนาดคือ นาศาตัวถัวการ Proof-of-History (PoH), ที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อแก้ไขปัญหาของเวลาในเครือข่ายกระจายที่ไม่มีแหล่งเวลาเดียวอันนีองตาะธิการ. ด้วยโมเดลความเห็นรวมแบบไฮบริดนวยของ Solana, ได้ดึงดูดความสนใจจากนักเทรดเดอร์รายย่อยและนักเทรดการลงทุน. จุดสำคัญของมูลฐาน Solana คือการทำให้การเงินที่กระจายอยู่เป็นไปได้ในขอบเขตของมีขนาดใหญ่มากยิ่งขึ้น

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://solana.com
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://solana.com/solana-whitepaper.pdf
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://solscan.io/token/So11111111111111111111111111111111111111111

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Solana (SOL)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Solana (SOL) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 96.93B
อุปทานรวม:
--
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 538.05M
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
--
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 296
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.505193636791
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 180.15
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Solana (SOL)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น SOL หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, serving as the backbone for transaction fees, staking, and network security. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Inflationary Model: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule. New SOL tokens are created according to a predetermined schedule:
    • Initial Inflation Rate: The protocol started with a high inflation rate, which decreases over time.
    • Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate reduces by 15% per "epoch year" (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5% annually.
    • Long-term Inflation Rate: Once the 1.5% annual rate is reached, it remains fixed.
  • Token Burning: 50% of each transaction fee is burned, reducing the effective inflation rate and providing a deflationary pressure on the supply.

Allocation Mechanism

Initial Token Distribution

Allocation CategoryApprox. % of Initial SupplyUnlocking/Vesting Details
Community Reserve Fund~38.89%13% unlocked monthly (May–Dec 2020), remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Project Team~12.79%50% unlocked at launch, remainder unlocked monthly over 24 months
Solana Foundation~10.46%~0.5% unlocked at TGE, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Seed Round InvestorsN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Strategic SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Validator SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Founding SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Coinlist Auction SaleN/AFully unlocked at TGE

Note: The project team and foundation allocations were subject to vesting to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions. Fees consist of a static base per signature and a variable component based on computational resources.
  • Staking: SOL holders can stake their tokens to participate in network consensus and earn rewards. Validators and delegators receive inflationary rewards and a share of transaction fees.
    • Validator Incentives: Validators receive 50% of transaction fees (pending a governance update to receive 100%) and inflationary rewards proportional to their stake.
    • Delegation: Delegators can assign their SOL to validators and share in the rewards, minus validator commission.
  • Token Extensions: Solana supports advanced token functionalities (e.g., confidential transfers, transfer hooks, non-transferable tokens) to enable diverse use cases such as payroll, KYC, and regulatory compliance.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Many allocations (team, foundation, investors) were subject to time-based vesting, with monthly unlocks over 24 months post-launch.
  • Staking Lock: Staked SOL is locked and can only be withdrawn after an unstaking period, which helps secure the network.
  • Special Agreements: Some large allocations (e.g., FTX estate) are locked and released according to specific schedules, often with linear monthly unlocks.

Unlocking Time

Example Unlocking Schedules

AllocationUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock Mechanism
TeamJan 7, 2021Jan 7, 202350% at launch, remainder monthly over 24 months
Community ReserveMay 2020Jan 7, 202113% monthly, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 2021
FTX EstateApr 7, 2020Mar 1, 2029Linear monthly unlocks until Mar 2029
Alameda/FTX DealsSep 2021May 2025Linear monthly or full unlocks on set dates

Sample Table: FTX Estate Unlocks

Unlock DateAmount Unlocked (SOL)Cumulative Unlocked% UnlockedAllocation DetailsVesting StartVesting End
2025-07-0112,688475,771,74499.88%FTX Estate2020-04-072029-03-01
.....................
2029-03-0112,688476,330,016100.00%FTX Estate2020-04-072029-03-01

Staking and Circulating Supply Dynamics

  • High Staking Participation: Historically, ~77% of available SOL has been staked, indicating strong network security and user engagement.
  • Unstaking Events: Large scheduled unlocks (e.g., in 2025) can significantly increase circulating supply and impact market liquidity.

Summary Table: Solana Token Economics

MechanismDescription
IssuanceDisinflationary inflation, initial high rate decreasing to 1.5% annually, with fee burning
AllocationCommunity, team, foundation, investors, with vesting and unlock schedules
UsageTransaction fees, staking, governance, advanced token extensions
IncentivesStaking rewards, validator/delegator commissions, transaction fee sharing
LockingVesting for team/foundation/investors, staking lock, special agreements (e.g., FTX estate)
UnlockingMonthly or cliff unlocks, major unlocks in 2025 and 2029 for certain allocations

Implications and Considerations

  • Market Impact: Large unlocks (especially in 2025 and 2029) may introduce significant supply, potentially affecting price and liquidity.
  • Network Security: High staking rates support robust security, but shifts in staking/unstaking can influence yields and network stability.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Allocation to community and incentives is designed to foster long-term ecosystem development and participation.

Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability, with mechanisms in place to align stakeholder incentives and manage supply dynamics over time.

โทเคโนมิกส์ Solana (SOL): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Solana (SOL) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นSOL สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น SOL ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ SOL แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น SOLกัน!

