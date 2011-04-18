โทเคโนมิกส์ XRP (XRP)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ XRP (XRP) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล XRP (XRP)

ริปเปิ้ลเป็นสกุลเงินหลักของเครือข่ายริปเปิล ซึ่งสามารถหมุนเวียนได้ภายในเครือข่ายริปเปิลทั้งหมด มีจำนวนอุดมสุดทั้งหมด 100 พันล้าน และกำลังลดลงเรื่อยๆเมื่อจำนวนธุรกรรมเพิ่มขึ้น บริษัทที่ดำเนินการริปเปิลคือ ริปเปิลแลปส์ (ก่อนหน้านี้คือ โอเพ่นคอยน์) สกุลเงินริปเปิลเป็นสกุลเงินที่เป็นที่รู้จักในระบบริปเปิลเท่านั้น จะแตกต่างจากสกุลเงินอื่นในระบบ ตัวอย่างเช่น CNY และ USD ไม่สามารถถอนเงินได้ที่เกตเวย์ทั้งหมด กล่าวคือ CNY ที่ออกโดยเกตเวย์ A สามารถถอนได้ที่เกตเวย์ A โดยเดียวและไม่สามารถที่จะถอนได้ที่เกตเวย์ B มิฉะนั้นคุณจะต้องแปลงเป็น CNY ของเกตเวย์ B ผ่านการสั่งซื้อรอดำเนินการในระบบริปเปิล อย่างไรก็ตาม ริปเปิลไม่มีข้อจำกัดดังกล่าวเลย มันเป็นสกุลเงินสากลในระบบริปเปิล ริปเปิล (XRP) เหมือนกับบิตคอยน์ แต่สิ่งที่แตกต่างจากบิตคอยน์ที่ไม่มีคุณค่าจริงๆคือ XRP เล่นบทบาทของการเชื่อมต่อและมีฟังก์ชันการรักความปลอดภัยในระบบริปเปิล การรักความปลอดภัยเป็นสิ่งจำเป็นที่ต้องการ ซึ่งต้องการให้เกตเวย์ที่มีส่วนร่วมในโปรโตคอลนี้จำนวนเล็กน้อยของ XRP.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://xrpl.org/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://ripple.com/files/ripple_consensus_whitepaper.pdf
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://livenet.xrpl.org/

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ XRP (XRP) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 184.63B
อุปทานรวม:
$ 100.00B
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 59.24B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 311.66B
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 3.6642
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.002802350092679262
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 3.1166
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ XRP (XRP)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น XRP หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. The tokenomics of XRP are characterized by a fixed supply, unique allocation and issuance mechanisms, and a deflationary pressure from transaction fee burns.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Fixed Supply: The total supply of XRP was set at 100 billion tokens at inception in 2012. No new XRP will ever be created.
  • No Mining or Staking: XRP does not use Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake. All tokens were created at launch; there is no ongoing issuance or inflation from mining or staking.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (XRP)% of Initial SupplyNotes
Ripple Labs80,000,000,00080%Gifted by founders; used for ecosystem development, sales, and incentives
Founders20,000,000,00020%Allocated to three founders with various lockup agreements
Public/Circulating~59,480,000,000~59.48% (as of Jan 2024)Includes tokens sold/distributed by Ripple and founders
Escrowed~40,510,000,000~40.51% (as of Jan 2024)Held in Ripple-controlled escrows
  • Escrow System: In December 2017, Ripple locked 55 billion XRP (55% of total supply) into on-chain escrow contracts. These escrows release 1 billion XRP per month for Ripple’s use. Unused XRP is re-escrowed for future release.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Network Utility: XRP is required to pay transaction (gas) fees on the XRPL. All fees are burned, reducing total supply over time.
  • Account Reserves: To interact with the XRPL, accounts must hold a minimum of 10 XRP. Additional reserves are required for certain features (e.g., trust lines).
  • No Staking Rewards: XRP holders and users do not earn fees, additional tokens, or compensation for holding or using XRP.
  • Escrow and Payment Channels: XRPL supports conditional payments (escrow) and payment channels for fast, asynchronous transactions.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism is the on-chain escrow system used by Ripple. Each month, 1 billion XRP is unlocked for Ripple’s use; any unused portion is re-locked.
  • User Escrow: XRPL allows users to lock up XRP in escrow, releasing it only when certain conditions are met (e.g., time-based or conditional payments).

5. Unlocking Time

RecipientUnlock TypeUnlock GranularityStart DateEnd DateAmount Unlocked per Period
RippleCliffMonthly2017-12-012022-06-011,000,000,000 XRP
  • Monthly Unlocks: From December 2017, 1 billion XRP per month was unlocked from escrow for Ripple. This schedule was designed to last until the escrowed supply is depleted, with unused tokens re-escrowed.
  • Current Status: As of January 2024, ~40.51 billion XRP remain in escrow, with the rest circulating.

6. Deflationary Pressure

  • Fee Burn: All transaction fees are burned, permanently reducing the total supply. As of January 2024, ~12.07 million XRP have been burned.

7. Supply and Distribution

MetricValue (Jan 2024)
Total Supply~99.99 billion XRP
Circulating Supply~59.48 billion XRP
Escrowed Supply~40.51 billion XRP
Top 10 Holders~10.96 billion XRP
Largest Single Holder<2% of total supply
  • Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~18.43% of circulating supply, but no single address controls more than 2% of the total supply.

8. Summary Table

AspectDetails
IssuanceFixed at 100B at genesis; no new issuance
Allocation80B to Ripple, 20B to founders; Ripple’s share subject to escrow
UsageTransaction fees (burned), account reserves, payment channels, escrow
IncentivesNo staking or holding rewards; utility-based only
LockingRipple’s escrow (monthly unlocks), user-initiated escrow
Unlocking1B XRP/month from Ripple’s escrow; unused re-escrowed
DeflationFees burned, reducing supply over time

9. Key Takeaways

  • XRP’s tokenomics are defined by a fixed supply, a large initial allocation to Ripple and founders, and a transparent, programmatic escrow system to manage market supply.
  • There are no staking or inflationary rewards; all incentives are utility-driven.
  • The burn mechanism introduces a mild deflationary pressure, while the escrow system prevents sudden large releases of XRP into the market.
  • The design aims to balance utility, supply management, and long-term ecosystem incentives.

โทเคโนมิกส์ XRP (XRP): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ XRP (XRP) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นXRP สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น XRP ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ XRP แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น XRPกัน!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน