โทเคโนมิกส์ XRP (XRP)
ข้อมูล XRP (XRP)
ริปเปิ้ลเป็นสกุลเงินหลักของเครือข่ายริปเปิล ซึ่งสามารถหมุนเวียนได้ภายในเครือข่ายริปเปิลทั้งหมด มีจำนวนอุดมสุดทั้งหมด 100 พันล้าน และกำลังลดลงเรื่อยๆเมื่อจำนวนธุรกรรมเพิ่มขึ้น บริษัทที่ดำเนินการริปเปิลคือ ริปเปิลแลปส์ (ก่อนหน้านี้คือ โอเพ่นคอยน์) สกุลเงินริปเปิลเป็นสกุลเงินที่เป็นที่รู้จักในระบบริปเปิลเท่านั้น จะแตกต่างจากสกุลเงินอื่นในระบบ ตัวอย่างเช่น CNY และ USD ไม่สามารถถอนเงินได้ที่เกตเวย์ทั้งหมด กล่าวคือ CNY ที่ออกโดยเกตเวย์ A สามารถถอนได้ที่เกตเวย์ A โดยเดียวและไม่สามารถที่จะถอนได้ที่เกตเวย์ B มิฉะนั้นคุณจะต้องแปลงเป็น CNY ของเกตเวย์ B ผ่านการสั่งซื้อรอดำเนินการในระบบริปเปิล อย่างไรก็ตาม ริปเปิลไม่มีข้อจำกัดดังกล่าวเลย มันเป็นสกุลเงินสากลในระบบริปเปิล ริปเปิล (XRP) เหมือนกับบิตคอยน์ แต่สิ่งที่แตกต่างจากบิตคอยน์ที่ไม่มีคุณค่าจริงๆคือ XRP เล่นบทบาทของการเชื่อมต่อและมีฟังก์ชันการรักความปลอดภัยในระบบริปเปิล การรักความปลอดภัยเป็นสิ่งจำเป็นที่ต้องการ ซึ่งต้องการให้เกตเวย์ที่มีส่วนร่วมในโปรโตคอลนี้จำนวนเล็กน้อยของ XRP.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา XRP (XRP)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ XRP (XRP) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ XRP (XRP)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น XRP หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. The tokenomics of XRP are characterized by a fixed supply, unique allocation and issuance mechanisms, and a deflationary pressure from transaction fee burns.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: The total supply of XRP was set at 100 billion tokens at inception in 2012. No new XRP will ever be created.
- No Mining or Staking: XRP does not use Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake. All tokens were created at launch; there is no ongoing issuance or inflation from mining or staking.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (XRP)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Ripple Labs
|80,000,000,000
|80%
|Gifted by founders; used for ecosystem development, sales, and incentives
|Founders
|20,000,000,000
|20%
|Allocated to three founders with various lockup agreements
|Public/Circulating
|~59,480,000,000
|~59.48% (as of Jan 2024)
|Includes tokens sold/distributed by Ripple and founders
|Escrowed
|~40,510,000,000
|~40.51% (as of Jan 2024)
|Held in Ripple-controlled escrows
- Escrow System: In December 2017, Ripple locked 55 billion XRP (55% of total supply) into on-chain escrow contracts. These escrows release 1 billion XRP per month for Ripple’s use. Unused XRP is re-escrowed for future release.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: XRP is required to pay transaction (gas) fees on the XRPL. All fees are burned, reducing total supply over time.
- Account Reserves: To interact with the XRPL, accounts must hold a minimum of 10 XRP. Additional reserves are required for certain features (e.g., trust lines).
- No Staking Rewards: XRP holders and users do not earn fees, additional tokens, or compensation for holding or using XRP.
- Escrow and Payment Channels: XRPL supports conditional payments (escrow) and payment channels for fast, asynchronous transactions.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism is the on-chain escrow system used by Ripple. Each month, 1 billion XRP is unlocked for Ripple’s use; any unused portion is re-locked.
- User Escrow: XRPL allows users to lock up XRP in escrow, releasing it only when certain conditions are met (e.g., time-based or conditional payments).
5. Unlocking Time
|Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Granularity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Ripple
|Cliff
|Monthly
|2017-12-01
|2022-06-01
|1,000,000,000 XRP
- Monthly Unlocks: From December 2017, 1 billion XRP per month was unlocked from escrow for Ripple. This schedule was designed to last until the escrowed supply is depleted, with unused tokens re-escrowed.
- Current Status: As of January 2024, ~40.51 billion XRP remain in escrow, with the rest circulating.
6. Deflationary Pressure
- Fee Burn: All transaction fees are burned, permanently reducing the total supply. As of January 2024, ~12.07 million XRP have been burned.
7. Supply and Distribution
|Metric
|Value (Jan 2024)
|Total Supply
|~99.99 billion XRP
|Circulating Supply
|~59.48 billion XRP
|Escrowed Supply
|~40.51 billion XRP
|Top 10 Holders
|~10.96 billion XRP
|Largest Single Holder
|<2% of total supply
- Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~18.43% of circulating supply, but no single address controls more than 2% of the total supply.
8. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed at 100B at genesis; no new issuance
|Allocation
|80B to Ripple, 20B to founders; Ripple’s share subject to escrow
|Usage
|Transaction fees (burned), account reserves, payment channels, escrow
|Incentives
|No staking or holding rewards; utility-based only
|Locking
|Ripple’s escrow (monthly unlocks), user-initiated escrow
|Unlocking
|1B XRP/month from Ripple’s escrow; unused re-escrowed
|Deflation
|Fees burned, reducing supply over time
9. Key Takeaways
- XRP’s tokenomics are defined by a fixed supply, a large initial allocation to Ripple and founders, and a transparent, programmatic escrow system to manage market supply.
- There are no staking or inflationary rewards; all incentives are utility-driven.
- The burn mechanism introduces a mild deflationary pressure, while the escrow system prevents sudden large releases of XRP into the market.
- The design aims to balance utility, supply management, and long-term ecosystem incentives.
โทเคโนมิกส์ XRP (XRP): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ XRP (XRP) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นXRP สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น XRP ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ XRP แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น XRPกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน