โทเคโนมิกส์ Kaspa (KAS)
ข้อมูล Kaspa (KAS)
Kaspa is the fastest, open-source, decentralized & fully scalable Layer-1 in the world. The world’s first blockDAG- a digital ledger enabling parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmation, built on a robust proof-of-work engine with rapid single-second block intervals.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Kaspa (KAS)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Kaspa (KAS) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Kaspa (KAS)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น KAS หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Kaspa (KAS) is the native token of the Kaspa network, a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain utilizing a blockDAG architecture. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining & Block Rewards:
KAS is issued exclusively through mining. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the network, receiving newly minted KAS and transaction fees as rewards.
- Block Reward Schedule:
- Initial block reward: 500 KAS per block
- As of February 26, 2024: 81 KAS per block
- Halving Mechanism: The block reward decreases geometrically each month by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), resulting in a smooth, continuous reduction rather than discrete halvings.
- Maximum Supply: Capped at 70 billion KAS, expected to be fully mined around the year 2057.
|Parameter
|Value/Description
|Initial Block Reward
|500 KAS
|Current Block Reward
|81 KAS (as of Feb 26, 2024)
|Halving Schedule
|Geometric monthly: (1/2)^(1/12)
|Max Supply
|70,000,000,000 KAS
|Emission End
|~2057
Allocation Mechanism
- No Premine or Pre-allocation:
All KAS tokens are distributed via mining. There was no premine, ICO, or pre-allocation to founders, team, or investors.
- Community Crowdfunding:
The community has conducted crowdfunding campaigns for ecosystem initiatives, but these are funded by voluntary contributions, not by reserved token allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Uses:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: KAS is used for direct value transfer between users.
- Transaction Fees: All network transactions require a fee paid in KAS, which is collected by miners.
- Miner Incentives: Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision:
Kaspa does not have staking or liquidity provision mechanisms. Participation in consensus is strictly through PoW mining.
|Use Case
|Description
|Payments
|Peer-to-peer value transfer
|Transaction Fees
|Paid in KAS, incentivizing miners
|Mining Rewards
|Block rewards + transaction fees
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-level Locking:
There is no native token locking or vesting mechanism in Kaspa. All tokens mined are immediately liquid and transferable.
- No Scheduled Unlocks:
Since there is no pre-allocation or vesting, there are no scheduled unlock events for KAS.
Unlocking Time
- Not Applicable:
As there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlocking schedule for KAS.
Circulating Supply (Recent Data)
|Date
|Circulating Supply (KAS)
|2025-07-02
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-03
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-04
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-05
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-06
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-07
|26,360,000,000
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, geometric monthly halving, max 70B KAS
|Allocation
|100% via mining, no premine, no team/investor allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid upon mining)
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Circulating Supply
|~26.36B KAS (as of July 2025)
Key Takeaways
- Kaspa’s tokenomics are among the most transparent and decentralized in the industry, with no premine, no vesting, and all tokens distributed through open mining.
- The geometric halving schedule ensures a predictable, long-term emission curve, with full supply reached by 2057.
- There are no protocol-level mechanisms for locking or unlocking tokens, and all KAS is immediately liquid upon mining.
If you need further details on Kaspa’s economic model or want to explore its mining incentives or community governance, let me know!
โทเคโนมิกส์ Kaspa (KAS): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Kaspa (KAS) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นKAS สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น KAS ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ KAS แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น KASกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน