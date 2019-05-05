โทเคโนมิกส์ Polkadot (DOT)
ข้อมูล Polkadot (DOT)
Polkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Polkadot (DOT)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Polkadot (DOT) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Polkadot (DOT)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น DOT หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Polkadot’s token economics are designed to secure the network, incentivize participation, and enable decentralized governance. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms:
Issuance Mechanism
-
Inflationary Model:
- DOT began with an initial supply of 1 billion tokens.
- The supply increases annually due to inflation, with the total supply reaching approximately 1.43 billion as of April 2024.
- The annual inflation rate is dynamic and is primarily determined by the network’s staking participation. When the “system staking rate” matches the “ideal staking rate” (which varies between 45% and 75% depending on the number of parachains), all new DOT is distributed to stakers. Otherwise, undistributed tokens are allocated to the treasury.
-
Recent Circulating Supply:
- As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 1.522 billion DOT, reflecting ongoing inflation and token unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
- Staking:
- Over half of DOT’s supply is typically staked (historically 54–56%), securing the network and participating in governance.
- Parachain Slot Auctions:
- Projects bid DOT to secure parachain slots via candle auctions. Winning bids result in DOT being locked for the lease duration (up to 96 weeks).
- Community members can contribute DOT to crowdloans, supporting projects in slot auctions. All contributed DOT is locked for the lease period and returned after expiration.
- Treasury:
- DOT not distributed as staking rewards is allocated to the treasury, which funds ecosystem development, bounties, and grants.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Security:
- DOT is used for staking in the Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) system. Validators and nominators earn rewards based on their participation and performance.
- Governance:
- DOT holders can propose and vote on referenda, influencing protocol upgrades and treasury spending. Voting power can be increased by locking DOT for longer periods.
- Parachain Leasing:
- DOT is bonded (locked) to secure parachain slots, incentivizing long-term commitment to the network.
- Treasury Proposals, Bounties, and Tips:
- DOT is used to fund community initiatives, reward contributors, and incentivize ecosystem growth.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking:
- DOT staked for network security is subject to an unbonding period before it can be withdrawn.
- Parachain Slot Auctions:
- DOT used in winning bids (either self-funded or via crowdloans) is locked for the entire lease duration (up to 96 weeks).
- Governance Voting:
- Voting power can be increased by locking DOT for up to 896 days (32 periods), with longer locks yielding higher voting multipliers.
Unlocking Time
- Parachain Slot Leases:
- DOT is unlocked and returned to contributors at the end of the lease (e.g., 96 weeks). Unlocking events are staggered, with significant amounts released during major lease expirations (e.g., December 2025, May 2026).
- Staking:
- After initiating unbonding, DOT becomes available following the protocol-defined unbonding period.
- Governance:
- DOT locked for voting is released after the chosen lock period ends.
Token Distribution Table (Historical Example)
|Category
|Description
|Proportion (2022)
|Staking
|Securing the network, earning rewards
|54–56%
|Circulating
|Freely tradable, not staked or locked
|~44–46%
|Other
|Reserved, treasury, or otherwise allocated
|Smallest share
Note: Proportions fluctuate with network activity, staking participation, and slot auction cycles.
Key Implications
- Supply Dynamics:
- The gradual unlocking of DOT from parachain leases can impact circulating supply and market dynamics.
- Incentive Alignment:
- The inflationary model and staking rewards encourage active participation and long-term commitment.
- Governance Flexibility:
- Locking mechanisms for voting and parachain slots ensure that only committed stakeholders influence network direction.
Polkadot’s token economics are carefully structured to balance security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth, with dynamic mechanisms for issuance, allocation, and incentives. The locking and unlocking of DOT—especially through staking and parachain auctions—play a pivotal role in shaping the network’s economic landscape.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Polkadot (DOT): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Polkadot (DOT) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นDOT สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น DOT ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ DOT แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น DOTกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ DOT
สนใจเพิ่ม Polkadot (DOT) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ DOT รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา Polkadot (DOT)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา DOT ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา DOT
อยากรู้ว่า DOT จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา DOT ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน