USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา USDCoin (USDC)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ USDCoin (USDC) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ USDCoin (USDC)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น USDC หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
USDC is a fiat-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar. Its token economics are structured to ensure transparency, stability, and broad utility across multiple blockchain networks. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Minting and Burning:
USDC is minted and burned natively on 16+ supported blockchains. The process is as follows:
- When a user deposits USD with a Circle partner, an equivalent amount of USDC is minted and sent to the user’s blockchain address.
- When a user redeems USDC for USD, the corresponding USDC tokens are burned.
- Cross-Chain Transfers:
USDC employs a "burn and mint" mechanism for cross-chain transfers. When moving USDC from one blockchain to another, tokens are burned on the source chain and minted on the destination chain. This ensures the total supply remains fully backed by USD reserves at all times.
Current Supply and Flows
|Stablecoin
|Current Supply (USD)
|Daily Mints (USD)
|Daily Burns (USD)
|USDC
|$60,350,323,939
|$162,693,273
|$95,945,615
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-Allocation or Vesting:
Unlike many crypto tokens, USDC does not have a fixed supply, pre-mined allocation, or vesting schedules. All tokens are issued on-demand in response to user deposits and are fully backed by USD or cash equivalents held in reserve.
- No Team or Investor Allocations:
There are no special allocations for teams, investors, or ecosystem funds. All USDC in circulation is a direct representation of user deposits.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use:
USDC serves as a stable medium of exchange, store of value, and settlement asset across DeFi, centralized exchanges, payments, and remittances.
- Incentives:
- There are no direct on-chain incentives (e.g., staking rewards) for holding USDC.
- Indirect incentives arise from its utility: users benefit from price stability, fast settlement, and broad acceptance.
- USDC is often used as collateral in DeFi protocols, for trading pairs, and for cross-border payments.
- Governance:
USDC is centrally managed by Circle. There are no community governance or decentralized incentive mechanisms.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Native Locking:
USDC itself does not have a protocol-level locking or staking mechanism. Users are free to transfer, trade, or redeem their tokens at any time.
- Third-Party Locking:
Some DeFi protocols may allow or require users to lock USDC as collateral or in liquidity pools, but this is external to the USDC protocol.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity:
There are no protocol-imposed lockups or vesting periods for USDC. Users can redeem or transfer their tokens at any time, subject only to the operational hours and policies of Circle and its partners.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|USDC Implementation
|Issuance
|Minted/burned 1:1 with USD deposits/redemptions; cross-chain via burn-and-mint
|Allocation
|No pre-allocation; all supply is user-driven and fully reserved
|Usage/Incentives
|Medium of exchange, DeFi collateral, payments; no direct on-chain incentives
|Locking
|No native locking; third-party protocols may offer/require locking
|Unlocking
|No protocol lockups; tokens are always liquid and redeemable
7. Additional Notes
- Centralized Control:
Circle retains full control over contract upgrades and can freeze or block addresses in compliance with regulations.
- Transparency:
USDC’s reserves are regularly attested by third-party auditors, and supply data is publicly available.
In summary:
USDC’s token economics are designed for maximum transparency, stability, and utility, with a fully reserved, on-demand issuance model and no protocol-level incentives, lockups, or vesting. Its design prioritizes user confidence and regulatory compliance, making it a foundational asset in the digital economy.
โทเคโนมิกส์ USDCoin (USDC): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ USDCoin (USDC) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นUSDC สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น USDC ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ USDC แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น USDCกัน!
