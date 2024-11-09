โทเคโนมิกส์ Pippin (PIPPIN)
ข้อมูล Pippin (PIPPIN)
PIPPIN is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Pippin (PIPPIN)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Pippin (PIPPIN) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Pippin (PIPPIN)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น PIPPIN หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
PIPPIN ($PIPPIN) is an AI-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, created by Yohei Nakajima. It is designed as a community-centric, open-source project that leverages autonomous AI agents and creative engagement. While PIPPIN has captured significant attention for its narrative and technology, detailed, on-chain quantitative data about its tokenomics (such as precise allocation tables, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines) is not available in the major crypto analytics datasets as of July 2025. However, qualitative and structural insights can be drawn from official project communications and the broader context of DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) token models.
Token Economics Structure
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana (SPL token standard)
- Launch Date: November 9, 2024
- Initial Distribution: The token was launched as a memecoin, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and airdrops.
- Airdrop: The PIPPIN airdrop is a major event for the community, but specific dates and amounts have not been officially disclosed. Eligibility is tied to community participation and engagement.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While no official allocation table has been published, the following qualitative structure is evident:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Community & Airdrop
|Distributed to early supporters and active community members via airdrops.
|Staking Rewards
|Earned by users who stake PIPPIN tokens to support the network.
|Ecosystem Development
|Used to incentivize developers, meme creators, and contributors.
|Team & Founders
|Presumed allocation for project founders and core contributors.
|Marketing & Partnerships
|Used for promotional activities and ecosystem partnerships.
Note: Exact percentages and vesting details are not publicly available.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: Users can stake PIPPIN tokens to earn rewards, supporting network security and operations.
- Community Engagement: Active participation (e.g., meme creation, tool development, event participation) is rewarded with tokens.
- Ecosystem Access: Holding or staking PIPPIN may unlock access to exclusive features, tools, or events within the ecosystem.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, many DePIN and community tokens evolve toward governance use cases, allowing holders to influence project direction.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for rewards are locked for a period, incentivizing long-term holding and network stability.
- Airdrop/Reward Lock: Some airdropped or rewarded tokens may be subject to vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell pressure, though specifics are not disclosed.
5. Unlocking Time
- Airdrop Unlock: No official unlock schedule has been published. Community members are advised to follow official channels for announcements.
- Staking Unlock: Rewards are typically distributed over time, with the lock-up period depending on the staking platform or protocol rules.
Comparative Context: DePIN Tokenomics
PIPPIN’s tokenomics align with broader DePIN trends:
- Lower Initial Emissions: Newer projects tend to have lower first-year emissions to ensure sustainability and reduce inflation.
- Community-Driven Distribution: Emphasis on airdrops, staking, and engagement rewards.
- Incentive Flywheel: Token rewards drive both supply (infrastructure, content, engagement) and demand (ecosystem participation), creating a self-reinforcing growth loop.
Summary Table: PIPPIN Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Solana SPL token, launched Nov 9, 2024, with airdrop and community focus
|Allocation
|Community, staking, ecosystem, team, marketing (no official breakdown published)
|Usage & Incentives
|Staking, community engagement, ecosystem access, possible governance
|Locking
|Staking lock-ups, possible airdrop/reward vesting (details not public)
|Unlocking
|No official schedule; follow project channels for updates
Limitations and Recommendations
- Transparency: As of July 2025, PIPPIN has not published a detailed, on-chain tokenomics breakdown or vesting schedule. This is common for newer or meme-driven projects but may change as the ecosystem matures.
- Due Diligence: Prospective participants should monitor official PIPPIN channels for updates on airdrops, staking, and token unlocks.
- Ecosystem Growth: The project’s open-source, community-driven approach and focus on AI innovation position it for dynamic evolution, but also mean that tokenomics may adapt over time.
Conclusion
PIPPIN’s token economics are designed to foster community engagement, reward participation, and support ecosystem growth. While precise quantitative details are not yet public, the qualitative structure follows best practices in the DePIN and memecoin sectors, emphasizing sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. For the latest information, always refer to official project communications.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Pippin (PIPPIN): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Pippin (PIPPIN) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นPIPPIN สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น PIPPIN ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ PIPPIN แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น PIPPINกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ PIPPIN
สนใจเพิ่ม Pippin (PIPPIN) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ PIPPIN รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา Pippin (PIPPIN)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา PIPPIN ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา PIPPIN
อยากรู้ว่า PIPPIN จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา PIPPIN ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน
ซื้อ Pippin (PIPPIN)
จำนวน
1 PIPPIN = 0.016295 USD