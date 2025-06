Информация о trustInWeb3 (T3AI)

t3 (trustInWeb3) is an AI-backed under-collateralized lending protocol aimed at enhancing capital efficiency in decentralized finance. Traditional DeFi lending requires over-collateralization, limiting market participation. t3 addresses this by employing an AI agent as a trusted intermediary, integrating advanced risk management, modern portfolio theory, and statistical modeling. This approach enables lower collateral requirements while maintaining robust risk control, making DeFi lending more accessible and efficient.