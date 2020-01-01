Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены PNUT. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.

Introduction

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain that rose to prominence in late 2024 after a social media spike, notably influenced by tweets from Elon Musk and rapid community engagement. Its economics reflect both the typical features and the volatility associated with meme tokens.

Token Economic Structure

1. Issuance Mechanism

Blockchain: Solana

Solana Type: Meme/ERC-20 equivalent

Meme/ERC-20 equivalent Total Supply: 999.85 million PNUT

999.85 million PNUT Launch: November 2024, coinciding with Binance and KuCoin listings

November 2024, coinciding with Binance and KuCoin listings Method: All tokens were reportedly minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or scheduled future emissions. No mention of repeated or continuous issuance.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Initial Distribution: There is no publicly documented, granular breakdown of the initial token allocation (i.e., to team, community, liquidity, ecosystem). The available data signals a launch typical of meme coins: All tokens are minted upfront. Most supply is directly injected into decentralized and centralized exchange liquidity pools rapidly after launch. No evidence of private sale/early investors has been outlined.

There is no publicly documented, granular breakdown of the initial token allocation (i.e., to team, community, liquidity, ecosystem). The available data signals a launch typical of meme coins: Exchange Listings: No listing fees were levied for the Binance or KuCoin launches, indicating a focus on quick, mass-market access rather than project treasury fundraising.

No listing fees were levied for the Binance or KuCoin launches, indicating a focus on quick, mass-market access rather than project treasury fundraising. Current Circulating Supply: Nearly 100% of supply (999.85M out of 1B) appears to be in circulation.

Metric Value Max Supply 999,850,000 PNUT Circulating Supply 999,850,000 PNUT Estimated Launch Date November 2024 Initial Price ~$0.12 USD (approximate) Market Cap (June 2025) $265.66M USD

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility: PNUT, as a meme coin, primarily derives value from speculative trading, community meme appeal, and associated social virality. There is no documentation of formal DeFi utility (no governance/voting, staking, or on-chain protocol utility) as of June 2025. Potential uses include tipping, NFT purchases, or entry to online communities, but these applications are not core pillars at launch.

Incentive Structure: Early holders are incentivized by rapid, speculative price appreciation driven by viral trends and influencer mentions. No staking, yield farming or formal reward mechanisms are specified.



4. Locking Mechanism

Token Lockups: There are no explicit lockups or vesting schedules associated with team or investor allocations — the entire supply is tradable from the outset.

There are no explicit lockups or vesting schedules associated with team or investor allocations — the entire supply is tradable from the outset. Liquidity: Virtually 100% of the supply is available and liquid post-launch. Typical for meme coins, this maximizes the potential for broad community ownership but increases price volatility risks.

5. Unlocking Time

Historical Unlock Events: There are no historical or future-dated unlock events recorded for PNUT.

There are no historical or future-dated unlock events recorded for PNUT. Team/Advisor Allocations: No evidence or reporting of locked team/advisor allocations requiring future vesting.

Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance Mechanism Full supply minted at launch; no post-launch inflation Allocation Mechanism All tokens injected into exchanges; no clear team/investor cut Usage Mechanism Speculative trading; viral community engagement Incentives Price speculation; meme-driven attention Locking Mechanism No lockups or vesting; 100% circulating from launch Unlocking Time No unlocking events; all supply already available

Analytical Perspective

Historical Context & Implications

Unlike Utility Tokens: PNUT lacks the detailed emission schedules, vesting, and utility-based issuance common to infra or DeFi tokens.

PNUT lacks the detailed emission schedules, vesting, and utility-based issuance common to infra or DeFi tokens. Community Ownership: The immediate liquidity and absence of privileged allocations foster a “fair launch” ethos — but also leave the token vulnerable to whale-driven volatility and social sentiment swings.

The immediate liquidity and absence of privileged allocations foster a “fair launch” ethos — but also leave the token vulnerable to whale-driven volatility and social sentiment swings. Speculative Risks: Absence of utility or staking means value is tightly coupled to online attention cycles, making high returns possible but large corrections common.

Future Scenarios

Durability: If the core team or community expands PNUT’s utility (e.g., as a tipping token or NFT currency), its relevance may persist beyond the initial meme phase.

If the core team or community expands PNUT’s utility (e.g., as a tipping token or NFT currency), its relevance may persist beyond the initial meme phase. Unlock/Inflation Potential: With all tokens in circulation, traditional supply-side shocks are unlikely. Price movements will largely depend on demand-side dynamics and secondary market activity.

Closing Insights

For Users: PNUT is a pure meme coin archetype — invest only what you are willing to lose, as price is driven more by sentiment and viral peaks than by underlying usage or protocol yield.

PNUT is a pure meme coin archetype — invest only what you are willing to lose, as price is driven more by sentiment and viral peaks than by underlying usage or protocol yield. For Observers: PNUT’s story reflects the power of mass coordination and “meme momentum” on Solana. Its economics maximize immediate community engagement and minimize centralized control, but at the expense of sustained, predictable utility.

For further reading, consult sources listed on platforms such as SwissBorg and ZyCrypto. Be wary of speculative extremes with meme assets, and always perform due diligence before participating.