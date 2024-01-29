Токеномика Jasmy (JASMY)

Информация о Jasmy (JASMY)

Create a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.

Официальный сайт:
https://www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html
Whitepaper:
https://www.jasmy.co.jp/images/whitepaper.pdf
Обозреватель блоков:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x7420B4b9a0110cdC71fB720908340C03F9Bc03EC

Рыночная капитализация:
$ 651,64M
$ 651,64M
Общее предложение:
$ 50,00B
$ 50,00B
Оборотное предложение:
$ 49,44B
$ 49,44B
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
$ 658,95M
$ 658,95M
Исторический максимум:
$ 5,00262
$ 5,00262
Исторический минимум:
$ 0,002747024523852261
$ 0,002747024523852261
Текущая цена:
$ 0,013179
$ 0,013179

Overview

JasmyCoin (JASMY) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum designed to power the Jasmy IoT platform, focused on user-control of personal data via "Personal Data Lockers." The platform aspires to build an IoT-powered data sharing economy. Below, we detail its token economic design including issuance, allocation, utility, incentives, and locking/unlock schemes, summarizing verifiable and source-checked findings to mid-2025.

Issuance Mechanism

JASMY's maximum supply is capped at 50 billion tokens.

  • There is no evidence of inflation or new token minting beyond this cap.
  • JASMY runs on Ethereum, meaning issuance is handled via smart contracts, with large initial allocations distributed at launch and subsequent unlocks according to pre-set schedules.
  • The specifics of the issuance process—whether all tokens were pre-minted or some are released programmatically—lack comprehensive public documentation.

Allocation Mechanism

There are multiple referenced allocation schemes; the most credible (from Medium posts and earlier whitepapers) suggests:

CategoryAllocationLock/Unlock Schedule
Contributors & Community20% (10B JASMY)Fully unlocked as of publication (2021)
Ecosystem48% (24B JASMY)Locked, distributed as business grows
Funds & Institutional Investors27% (13.5B JASMY)Locked and distributed gradually (2022–2023)
Incentives5% (2.5B JASMY)Unlocked after 2 years following certain project milestones

Note: Other, earlier versions mention different categories, such as Operating Company, Developer Plan, Listing Expense, Business Financing, and Airdrop, but these are superseded by the current 50B supply with the above categories.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Planned Uses (as designed):

  • Payment of service fees on Jasmy Platform
  • Purchase of access to IoT data in Personal Data Lockers (PDLs)
  • Medium of exchange for partner products/services

Actual Usage (as of 2024–2025):

  • A commercially reasonable search found no active platform integration for the token. On January 29, 2024, Jasmy acknowledged that the ecosystem is not yet operational; JASMY's only utility is for exchange trading or holding.

Staking:

  • Plans for staking on the BNB Smart Chain were announced (2021), but verifiable implementation is lacking.

No evidence exists that users currently earn fees, rewards, interest, or any form of network compensation for holding or using JASMY tokens.

Locking and Vesting Mechanism

  • Ecosystem, Fund/Investor, and Incentives allocations were subject to various lockups and vesting:

    • Ecosystem: Tokens distributed as business grows, implying a discretionary unlock schedule.
    • Funds/Institutional Investors: Gradually released through 2022–2023.
    • Incentives: Unlocked two years after achieving specific (undisclosed) conditions.

  • Team Compensation: No full disclosure on staff compensation scheme, but publicly available sources confirm project-team-controlled allocations.

Unlocking Time / Schedule

CategoryUnlock Schedule
Contributors & CommunityFully unlocked by 2021
EcosystemLocked, distributed at discretion as business grows, schedule not public
Funds & Institutional InvestorsGradual unlock over 2022–2023
IncentivesAt least a 2-year lock after key milestone achievements

Note: There is considerable ambiguity due to conflicting sources and evolving documentation. For absolute specifics (e.g. exact unlock dates and amounts), one must consult the most recent official Jasmy materials or explore blockchain data for large unlock transactions.

Key Takeaways and Outstanding Issues

  • Pros: Designed for granular data economy and IoT-enabled use cases; aligns token supply with ecosystem growth hopes.
  • Cons: As of mid-2025, the utility is non-existent outside of trading. The promised IoT/PDL use cases, and user rewards, are not live. Ambiguity remains on detailed unlock schedules and full transparency.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceERC-20, 50B max supply, distributed at launch, locked allocations; further details under-documented
AllocationContributors/Community (20%), Ecosystem (48%), Fund/Investors (27%), Incentives (5%)
UsagePlanned for data marketplace and fees; currently only exchange/investment utility
IncentivesIncentivized use intended via data access, platform rewards, not yet realized
LockingEcosystem & investor allocations locked/vested, precise schedules only partially disclosed
UnlockingInvestors 2022–2023, Incentives post-milestone + 2-year lock, Ecosystem at team’s discretion, not clearly disclosed

Actionable Insights

  • Token Demand: As of 2025, JASMY’s demand is speculative; real-world incentivized usage is yet to materialize.
  • Transparency: Ambiguity regarding allocations, lockup schedules, and on-chain vesting events remains a concern for prospective investors.
  • Future Monitoring: Should platform use-cases activate, revisiting incentive mechanisms and token velocity will be crucial for fundamental valuation.

Due diligence and consultation of official Jasmy resources is recommended before making investment or partnership decisions, given the evolving landscape and lack of definitive documentation on several core token economic parameters.

Общее предложение:

Максимальное количество токенов JASMY, которые есть или будут созданы.

Оборотное предложение:

Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.

Макс. предложение:

Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов JASMY.

FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):

Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.

Уровень инфляции:

Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.

Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?

Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.

Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.

Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.

Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.

Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой JASMY, изучите текущую цену JASMY!

Отказ от ответственности

Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.