ZKitty Bot Price ($ZKITTY)
The live price of ZKitty Bot ($ZKITTY) today is 0.03829453 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 77.42K USD. $ZKITTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZKitty Bot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.45K USD
- ZKitty Bot price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.02M USD
During today, the price change of ZKitty Bot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZKitty Bot to USD was $ -0.0000255577.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZKitty Bot to USD was $ -0.0000724149.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZKitty Bot to USD was $ -0.00002718649934398.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000255577
|-0.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000724149
|-0.18%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00002718649934398
|-0.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZKitty Bot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
5333 cute collectibles with powerful airdrop farming utility | Earn tokens by staking NFTs and completing on-chain tasks on Telegram
|1 $ZKITTY to AUD
A$0.0620371386
|1 $ZKITTY to GBP
￡0.0310185693
|1 $ZKITTY to EUR
€0.0371456941
|1 $ZKITTY to USD
$0.03829453
|1 $ZKITTY to MYR
RM0.1719424397
|1 $ZKITTY to TRY
₺1.3567751979
|1 $ZKITTY to JPY
¥6.0417279981
|1 $ZKITTY to RUB
₽3.8968513728
|1 $ZKITTY to INR
₹3.3006055407
|1 $ZKITTY to IDR
Rp627.7790798832
|1 $ZKITTY to PHP
₱2.2551648717
|1 $ZKITTY to EGP
￡E.1.9361714368
|1 $ZKITTY to BRL
R$0.2339795783
|1 $ZKITTY to CAD
C$0.0551441232
|1 $ZKITTY to BDT
৳4.6922287609
|1 $ZKITTY to NGN
₦59.555653056
|1 $ZKITTY to UAH
₴1.6263686891
|1 $ZKITTY to VES
Bs2.02961009
|1 $ZKITTY to PKR
Rs10.7117459316
|1 $ZKITTY to KZT
₸20.3045256966
|1 $ZKITTY to THB
฿1.3299690269
|1 $ZKITTY to TWD
NT$1.2679318883
|1 $ZKITTY to CHF
Fr0.0348480223
|1 $ZKITTY to HKD
HK$0.2979314434
|1 $ZKITTY to MAD
.د.م0.3863918077