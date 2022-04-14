ZKitty Bot ($ZKITTY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZKitty Bot ($ZKITTY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZKitty Bot ($ZKITTY) Information 5333 cute collectibles with powerful airdrop farming utility | Earn tokens by staking NFTs and completing on-chain tasks on Telegram Official Website: https://www.zkitty.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://zkitty-dao.gitbook.io/zkitty-dao-documentation/ Buy $ZKITTY Now!

ZKitty Bot ($ZKITTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 40.44K
Total Supply: $ 5.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 2.02M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 100.02K
All-Time High: $ 0.116901
All-Time Low: $ 0.00496324
Current Price: $ 0.0200051

ZKitty Bot ($ZKITTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZKitty Bot ($ZKITTY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $ZKITTY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $ZKITTY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $ZKITTY's tokenomics, explore $ZKITTY token's live price!

