Zero Ontology System Price (SOLFUNMEME)
The live price of Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 140.88K USD. SOLFUNMEME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zero Ontology System Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zero Ontology System price change within the day is -5.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 996.21M USD
During today, the price change of Zero Ontology System to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zero Ontology System to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zero Ontology System to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zero Ontology System to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-55.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zero Ontology System: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.51%
-5.77%
+21.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Solfunmeme was launched to help fund the Introspector LLC, which aims to be the first ZKML dao LLC in NJ. I am a one-man dev-sec-ops consulting company with financial and crypto experience. We are working on creating a dao to allow for holders of the token to sign transactions which are masked with zkp to guide the actions of the ai agents which are hosted on secure node operators which prove compliance via zkp and exposed zkml lattices for shared inference and use formal methods internally for proving compliance.
