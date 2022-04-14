Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Information Solfunmeme was launched to help fund the Introspector LLC, which aims to be the first ZKML dao LLC in NJ. I am a one-man dev-sec-ops consulting company with financial and crypto experience. We are working on creating a dao to allow for holders of the token to sign transactions which are masked with zkp to guide the actions of the ai agents which are hosted on secure node operators which prove compliance via zkp and exposed zkml lattices for shared inference and use formal methods internally for proving compliance. Official Website: https://www.solfunmeme.com Whitepaper: https://github.com/meta-introspector/meta-meme Buy SOLFUNMEME Now!

Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 93.96K
Total Supply: $ 999.87M
Circulating Supply: $ 970.48M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 96.81K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zero Ontology System (SOLFUNMEME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLFUNMEME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLFUNMEME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOLFUNMEME's tokenomics, explore SOLFUNMEME token's live price!

