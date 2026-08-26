zenZEC Price Today

The live zenZEC (ZENZEC) price today is $ 268.79, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZENZEC to USD conversion rate is $ 268.79 per ZENZEC.

zenZEC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 132,919, with a circulating supply of 494.51 ZENZEC. During the last 24 hours, ZENZEC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 733.1, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZENZEC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.34.

zenZEC (ZENZEC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 132.92K$ 132.92K $ 132.92K Volume (24H) $ 7.34$ 7.34 $ 7.34 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 132.92K$ 132.92K $ 132.92K Circulation Supply 494.51 494.51 494.51 Total Supply 494.51437135 494.51437135 494.51437135

The current Market Cap of zenZEC is $ 132.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.34. The circulating supply of ZENZEC is 494.51, with a total supply of 494.51437135. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 132.92K.