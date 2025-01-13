Zedxion USDZ Price (USDZ)
The live price of Zedxion USDZ (USDZ) today is 0.998832 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USDZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zedxion USDZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 360.67K USD
- Zedxion USDZ price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Zedxion USDZ to USD was $ +0.0008921.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zedxion USDZ to USD was $ +0.0005823190.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zedxion USDZ to USD was $ +0.0019279455.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zedxion USDZ to USD was $ +0.001606163915487.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0008921
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005823190
|+0.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0019279455
|+0.19%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001606163915487
|+0.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zedxion USDZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.09%
+0.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zedxion offers a comprehensive solution to the major problems faced by the traditional, fiat-driven monetary system. Building a crypto powered ecosystem comprising Zedxion Token.
