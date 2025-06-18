ZEAL Price (ZEAL)
The live price of ZEAL (ZEAL) today is 0.146365 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.48M USD. ZEAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZEAL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZEAL price change within the day is +37.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.10M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZEAL to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of ZEAL to USD was $ +0.0397488.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZEAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZEAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZEAL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0397488
|+37.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZEAL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.85%
+37.28%
+141.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zealous Swap is the first automated market maker (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Kaspa blockchain, designed to bring fast, secure, and capital-efficient trading to the ecosystem. The platform introduces several innovative features, including an NFT-based fee system that allows users to unlock trading benefits, protocol-owned liquidity (POL) for long-term sustainability, an on-chain insurance fund for user protection, and a modular fee engine that adapts to different trading needs. Zealous Swap aims to become the default liquidity layer on Kaspa, supporting a thriving DeFi ecosystem with user-first design and scalable infrastructure.
