ZEAL (ZEAL) Information Zealous Swap is the first automated market maker (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Kaspa blockchain, designed to bring fast, secure, and capital-efficient trading to the ecosystem. The platform introduces several innovative features, including an NFT-based fee system that allows users to unlock trading benefits, protocol-owned liquidity (POL) for long-term sustainability, an on-chain insurance fund for user protection, and a modular fee engine that adapts to different trading needs. Zealous Swap aims to become the default liquidity layer on Kaspa, supporting a thriving DeFi ecosystem with user-first design and scalable infrastructure. Official Website: https://www.zealousswap.com/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/zealousswap/whitepaper

ZEAL (ZEAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZEAL (ZEAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.74M Total Supply: $ 240.00M Circulating Supply: $ 51.10M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.65M All-Time High: $ 0.199965 All-Time Low: $ 0.02501069 Current Price: $ 0.131873

ZEAL (ZEAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZEAL (ZEAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZEAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZEAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

