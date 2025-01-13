Youcoin Price (YOU)
The live price of Youcoin (YOU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.54K USD. YOU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Youcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.54 USD
- Youcoin price change within the day is -2.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Youcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Youcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Youcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Youcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-2.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Youcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-2.22%
-5.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Youcoin is a decentralized protocol focusing on proof of personhood and reputation within the digital world. Designed to foster trust and authenticity without reliance on centralized entities, Youcoin introduces a revolutionary way to approach identity and reputation. Through this protocol, individuals are empowered to control their identity, build their reputation, and engage in digital interactions with confidence. What makes your project unique? Youcoin aims to reshape the landscape of identity and reputation in the digital world. By decentralizing these aspects, it removes reliance on centralized and often exclusionary systems, such as government-backed identification or credit scores. Its social-based verification fosters a more inclusive and human-centric approach to identity, empowering individuals and communities alike. History of your project. Youcoin development began 6 months ago, with a public announcement and token launch on 3 Aug 2023. What’s next for your project? In Aug 2023, our whitepaper with detailed technical implementation will be released, along with a PoC detailing how our reputation protocol works. Efforts to bring ecosystem partners on board will also begin. What can your token be used for? The YOU token is designed to have governance properties, empowering users by giving them a say over the future of the protocol. After launch, the YOU core contributors will collaborate with the community and ecosystem partners on key decisions and future initiatives for the protocol and token.
