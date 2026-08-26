YFSX Price Today

The live YFSX (YFSX) price today is $ 1,377.9, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current YFSX to USD conversion rate is $ 1,377.9 per YFSX.

YFSX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,527,011, with a circulating supply of 20.00K YFSX. During the last 24 hours, YFSX traded between $ 1,369.69 (low) and $ 1,383.98 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,087.72, while the all-time low was $ 527.02.

In short-term performance, YFSX moved -0.07% in the last hour and +22.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.55K.

YFSX (YFSX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.53M$ 27.53M $ 27.53M Volume (24H) $ 9.55K$ 9.55K $ 9.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.53M$ 27.53M $ 27.53M Circulation Supply 20.00K 20.00K 20.00K Total Supply 19,999.0 19,999.0 19,999.0

The current Market Cap of YFSX is $ 27.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.55K. The circulating supply of YFSX is 20.00K, with a total supply of 19999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.53M.