YAPSTER Price (YAPSTER)
The live price of YAPSTER (YAPSTER) today is 0.00295109 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.74M USD. YAPSTER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YAPSTER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YAPSTER price change within the day is -3.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 915.53M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YAPSTER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YAPSTER price information.
During today, the price change of YAPSTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YAPSTER to USD was $ +0.0016863333.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YAPSTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YAPSTER to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016863333
|+57.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YAPSTER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.16%
-3.07%
+110.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yapster is an innovative social gaming platform that combines the creativity of meme-making with the thrill of friendly competition. Yapster players unleash their wit and humor by creating original memes, then compete against other creators to see whose meme reigns supreme. Each game brings new challenges and opportunities to showcase your meme-crafting skills. But Yapster isn't just another meme game – it's revolutionizing the memecoin space with a unique approach to cryptocurrency launches. In an industry-first twist, aspiring crypto creators must prove their meme mastery through gameplay before launching their memecoin. This gamified approach ensures that only the most creative projects make it to launch, adding an extra layer of engagement and quality control.
