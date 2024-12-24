yap Price (YAP)
The live price of yap (YAP) today is 0.00125799 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.26M USD. YAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key yap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.90K USD
- yap price change within the day is -13.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YAP price information.
During today, the price change of yap to USD was $ -0.000189169710040174.
In the past 30 days, the price change of yap to USD was $ -0.0009112342.
In the past 60 days, the price change of yap to USD was $ -0.0006291132.
In the past 90 days, the price change of yap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000189169710040174
|-13.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009112342
|-72.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006291132
|-50.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of yap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.00%
-13.07%
-68.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yap is for tweeters, podders, streamers, memers & just overall yappers. Yap will be making a meme website for top memes of the day & yap.capital merch brand for Yap Caps. From using playful approach to onboarding users onchain hopefully Yap will help with natural spread of crypto via organic word of mouth. yap.money will be an easy way to share "meme" value. Not much better feeling than yapping with your homies.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YAP to AUD
A$0.002012784
|1 YAP to GBP
￡0.0009938121
|1 YAP to EUR
€0.0012076704
|1 YAP to USD
$0.00125799
|1 YAP to MYR
RM0.0056483751
|1 YAP to TRY
₺0.0443315676
|1 YAP to JPY
¥0.1976931285
|1 YAP to RUB
₽0.1272960081
|1 YAP to INR
₹0.1070423691
|1 YAP to IDR
Rp20.2901584497
|1 YAP to PHP
₱0.0736427346
|1 YAP to EGP
￡E.0.0642581292
|1 YAP to BRL
R$0.0077869581
|1 YAP to CAD
C$0.0017989257
|1 YAP to BDT
৳0.1505059236
|1 YAP to NGN
₦1.9503625362
|1 YAP to UAH
₴0.0529362192
|1 YAP to VES
Bs0.06415749
|1 YAP to PKR
Rs0.3509037306
|1 YAP to KZT
₸0.6569097981
|1 YAP to THB
฿0.0431867967
|1 YAP to TWD
NT$0.0411111132
|1 YAP to CHF
Fr0.0011196111
|1 YAP to HKD
HK$0.0097745823
|1 YAP to MAD
.د.م0.0126679593