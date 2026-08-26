Xyzverse Price Today

The live Xyzverse (XYZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current XYZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XYZ.

Xyzverse currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 87,101, with a circulating supply of 6.14B XYZ. During the last 24 hours, XYZ traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XYZ moved -- in the last hour and -26.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Xyzverse (XYZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 87.10K$ 87.10K $ 87.10K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 163.54K$ 163.54K $ 163.54K Circulation Supply 6.14B 6.14B 6.14B Total Supply 11,522,777,000.0 11,522,777,000.0 11,522,777,000.0

The current Market Cap of Xyzverse is $ 87.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XYZ is 6.14B, with a total supply of 11522777000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 163.54K.