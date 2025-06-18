Xitcoin Price ($XTC)
The live price of Xitcoin ($XTC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 109.57K USD. $XTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Xitcoin price change within the day is -40.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.83B USD
During today, the price change of Xitcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xitcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xitcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xitcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-40.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Xitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
-40.82%
-27.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xitcoin ($XTC) is a decentralized token deployed on the Cronos blockchain, designed to enable secure and efficient digital transactions. With a focus on interoperability and scalability, Xitcoin aims to support a modular Web3 ecosystem. The project combines simplicity with long-term utility, as it prepares to integrate into its own native blockchain while remaining active on Cronos and other compatible networks through wrapped versions. This dual approach ensures adaptability, ecosystem growth, and cross-platform relevance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Xitcoin ($XTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
