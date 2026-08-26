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The live Xion price today is 0.115161 USD.XION market cap is 10,134,993 USD. Track real-time XION to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Xion price today is 0.115161 USD.XION market cap is 10,134,993 USD. Track real-time XION to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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XION Price Info

What is XION

XION Whitepaper

XION Official Website

XION Tokenomics

XION Price Forecast

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Xion Price (XION)

Unlisted

1 XION to USD Live Price:

$0.109145
$0.109145$0.109145
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Xion (XION) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:17:34 (UTC+8)

Xion Price Today

The live Xion (XION) price today is $ 0.115161, with a 5.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current XION to USD conversion rate is $ 0.115161 per XION.

Xion currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10,134,993, with a circulating supply of 92.68M XION. During the last 24 hours, XION traded between $ 0.097913 (low) and $ 0.119514 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.04334402.

In short-term performance, XION moved +5.56% in the last hour and +14.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.71K.

Xion (XION) Market Information

$ 10.13M
$ 10.13M$ 10.13M

$ 5.71K
$ 5.71K$ 5.71K

$ 21.87M
$ 21.87M$ 21.87M

92.68M
92.68M 92.68M

200,000,000.0
200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Xion is $ 10.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.71K. The circulating supply of XION is 92.68M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.87M.

Xion Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.097913
$ 0.097913$ 0.097913
24H Low
$ 0.119514
$ 0.119514$ 0.119514
24H High

$ 0.097913
$ 0.097913$ 0.097913

$ 0.119514
$ 0.119514$ 0.119514

$ 6.83
$ 6.83$ 6.83

$ 0.04334402
$ 0.04334402$ 0.04334402

+5.56%

+5.73%

+14.05%

+14.05%

Price Prediction for Xion

Xion (XION) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XION in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Xion (XION) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Xion could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Xion will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XION price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Xion Price Prediction.

What is Xion (XION)

Verona (formerly XION) is the intelligence layer for AI. Today's AI is not intelligent, because it cannot act on verified information about the real world. That data is either locked inside the old re-verification stack that makes the same user prove the same thing for every app, or thrown away after a single use.

Verona's truth engine verifies a fact once at its source using zero-knowledge proofs, turning it into a provable fact that is stored on a decentralized network, owned by the user, and reusable by any agent or service the user authorizes. The data never moves and is never exposed; only the proof is reused.

Verona is a revenue-generating network, and gas is abstracted away, so its value does not come from gas demand. Brands like Uber, Amazon, and Nike and millions of users already use the engine. Every project on the network runs a revenue share, Burnt's enterprise revenue provides a periodic floor, and agents are the continuous engine, with every on-chain action settling in $VERONA underneath a gasless experience. That revenue buys back and burns $VERONA, so as the businesses grow and agents act more, supply contracts.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Xion (XION) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Xion

What is Xion's current price?

Xion trades at $0.115161, reflecting a price movement of 5.72% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of XION?

With a market cap of $10134993, XION is ranked #1144 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Xion generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of XION?

There are 92675958.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Xion fluctuated between $0.097913 and $0.119514, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Xion compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $6.83, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence XION?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem,Osmosis Ecosystem,Multicoin Capital Portfolio,Alameda Research Portfolio,DeFiance Capital Portfolio,Made in USA,Chain Abstraction,Base Native category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does XION behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xion

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:17:34 (UTC+8)

Xion (XION) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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