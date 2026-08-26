Xion Price Today

The live Xion (XION) price today is $ 0.115161, with a 5.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current XION to USD conversion rate is $ 0.115161 per XION.

Xion currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10,134,993, with a circulating supply of 92.68M XION. During the last 24 hours, XION traded between $ 0.097913 (low) and $ 0.119514 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.04334402.

In short-term performance, XION moved +5.56% in the last hour and +14.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.71K.

Xion (XION) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.13M$ 10.13M $ 10.13M Volume (24H) $ 5.71K$ 5.71K $ 5.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.87M$ 21.87M $ 21.87M Circulation Supply 92.68M 92.68M 92.68M Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Xion is $ 10.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.71K. The circulating supply of XION is 92.68M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.87M.