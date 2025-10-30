xFractal (FRACTAL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.00201832 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -2.77% Price Change (1D) -24.52% Price Change (7D) -37.03%

xFractal (FRACTAL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FRACTAL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FRACTAL's all-time high price is $ 0.00201832, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FRACTAL has changed by -2.77% over the past hour, -24.52% over 24 hours, and -37.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

xFractal (FRACTAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 348.53K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 348.53K Circulation Supply 999.10M Total Supply 999,096,134.060575

The current Market Cap of xFractal is $ 348.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FRACTAL is 999.10M, with a total supply of 999096134.060575. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 348.53K.