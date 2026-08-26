XerisCoin Price Today

The live XerisCoin (XERIS) price today is $ 0.00356042, with a 5.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current XERIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00356042 per XERIS.

XerisCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,488,536, with a circulating supply of 979.81M XERIS. During the last 24 hours, XERIS traded between $ 0.0033475 (low) and $ 0.00368778 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00732041, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XERIS moved +0.68% in the last hour and +6.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 47.25K.

XerisCoin (XERIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.49M$ 3.49M $ 3.49M Volume (24H) $ 47.25K$ 47.25K $ 47.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.49M$ 3.49M $ 3.49M Circulation Supply 979.81M 979.81M 979.81M Total Supply 979,810,926.686537 979,810,926.686537 979,810,926.686537

The current Market Cap of XerisCoin is $ 3.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 47.25K. The circulating supply of XERIS is 979.81M, with a total supply of 979810926.686537. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.49M.