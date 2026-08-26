Wrapped Neverland USDC Price Today

The live Wrapped Neverland USDC (WNUSDC) price today is $ 1.019, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.019 per WNUSDC.

Wrapped Neverland USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,109,993, with a circulating supply of 1.09M WNUSDC. During the last 24 hours, WNUSDC traded between $ 1.019 (low) and $ 1.042 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.15, while the all-time low was $ 0.972629.

In short-term performance, WNUSDC moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 121.94.

Wrapped Neverland USDC (WNUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.11M$ 1.11M $ 1.11M Volume (24H) $ 121.94$ 121.94 $ 121.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.11M$ 1.11M $ 1.11M Circulation Supply 1.09M 1.09M 1.09M Total Supply 1,089,039.001497 1,089,039.001497 1,089,039.001497

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Neverland USDC is $ 1.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 121.94. The circulating supply of WNUSDC is 1.09M, with a total supply of 1089039.001497. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.11M.