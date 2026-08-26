Wrapped iTRY Price Today

The live Wrapped iTRY (WITRY) price today is $ 0.02385651, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current WITRY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02385651 per WITRY.

Wrapped iTRY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 8,788,265, with a circulating supply of 368.38M WITRY. During the last 24 hours, WITRY traded between $ 0.02384134 (low) and $ 0.02387804 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02387804, while the all-time low was $ 0.01226095.

In short-term performance, WITRY moved -- in the last hour and +0.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Wrapped iTRY (WITRY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.79M$ 8.79M $ 8.79M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.79M$ 8.79M $ 8.79M Circulation Supply 368.38M 368.38M 368.38M Total Supply 368,380,156.8848967 368,380,156.8848967 368,380,156.8848967

The current Market Cap of Wrapped iTRY is $ 8.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of WITRY is 368.38M, with a total supply of 368380156.8848967. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.79M.